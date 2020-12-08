News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»Hardik Pandya Handed Over His Man of the Series Trophy to T Natarajan and Everybody Loved That
4-MIN READ

Hardik Pandya Handed Over His Man of the Series Trophy to T Natarajan and Everybody Loved That

Twitter screengrab / Sony.

Twitter screengrab / Sony.

Hardik Pandya was awarded Man of the Series for his exceptional contribution in the T20I series where India defeated the hosts Australia 2-1.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has proved that he is not all talk and no action in the ongoing tour to Australia.

Returning from an exceptional season of IPL, Pandya was deservedly awarded Man of the Series in the T20I series against Australia which India won 2-1 after losing the final contest to the hosts at SCG by 12 runs on Tuesday.

Pandya produced a scintillating, match-winning 42 off 22 during the second T20I where the visitors were given a target of 195. The all-rounder, who looked calm and collected through the innings, waited for the right deliveries to come his way and smashed two sixes to take India home after the hosts still needed 14 in the last over from Australian pace bowler Daniel Sams. His knock helped India capture assailable series win.

After the conclusion of the series, Pandya was honoured with the trophy for his contribution to India's series win over Australia.

However, to everyone's surprise, Pandya showing the maturity that his game has seen in the past few months, handed his trophy over to the newcomer bowling sensation T Natarajan. Left-arm seamer Natarajan emerged as lead wicket-taker on India’s bowling chart, picking up crucial wickets while keeping the run-flow in check. This was the yorker specialist’s maiden series victory in Indian colours.

Also Read: India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Wants To Spend Time With Family, Won't be Available For Tests

Seeing Pandya give away his trophy to the talented bowler brought a cheer among cricket fans who took to Twitter to laud the cricketer for his maturity and humbleness.

Also Read: Old Photo of Hardik Pandya Receiving Award Goes Viral After His Stunning Knock Against Australia

After the conclusion of T20I series, Pandya made it very clear that he won't be available for the Test matches as he wants to spend some time with his family.

"I don't mind giving interviews because you only have those when you're on the winning side. I haven't seen my child for four months, so I'd like to spend some time with family right now," Pandya said.


