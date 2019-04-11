LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Hardik Pandya Hugs KL Rahul After Getting Smashed All Over the Park By Him

As social media dragged Hardik Pandya, calling it a "perfect revenge" from Rahul for the backlash and suspension the duo received after inappropriate remarks on the TV show 'Koffee with Karan', the audience seated at the Wankhede stadium witnessed the complete opposite.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Screenshot from video posted by IPL / BCCI | Twitter.
Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul brought in his maiden IPL ton in a losing contest against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday night at the Wankhede stadium.

Rahul, who remained unbeaten at 100 (64), powered KXIP to a competitive score of 197/4. He smashed six sixes and as many fours in his glorious ton.

However, the highlight of his first century in the Indian Premier League came when Rahul smashed Hardik Pandya all over the park during the 19th over. The KXIP opener sent Pandya for three sixes and a four, in an over that yielded 25 runs.

While social media dragged Pandya, calling it "perfect revenge" from Rahul for the backlash and suspension the duo received after inappropriate remarks on the TV show Koffee with Karan, the audience seated at the Wankhede stadium witnessed the complete opposite.

After KXIP were done with their designated 20 overs, Mumbai Indians players paced towards Rahul to congratulate him for the blistering knock. Hardik Pandya, who was shown no mercy by Rahul earlier, hugged it out and patted the batsman for his efforts.




Cricket fans appreciated the spirited gesture.










Rahul's knock, however, was overshadowed by MI captain Kieron Pollard, who took it upon himself and helped his team cross the finish line on a night of an exciting contest.

Pollard's innings of 83 in 31 deliveries was studded with 10 sixes and three fours, which proved to be the difference on the night which saw Rahul (100* off 64) and Chris Gayle (63 off 36) also play big knocks.

Pollard walked in during the eighth over and took charge from a situation which saw Mumbai needing 133 from the last 10 overs, and fell with only three balls remaining.

Needing 4 off 3, tail-enders Alzarri Joseph and Rahul Chahar kept their nerve to wrap up the thriller.
