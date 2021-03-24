Hardik Pandya Hyping Up Krunal on His Sensational Debut Fifty is the Sibling Energy We Need

Tuesday was a very emotional outing for debutante Krunal Pandya whose fearless and record-breaking half-century in the first ODI against England helped power India to a score of 317. The Pandya brothers lost their father Himanshu earlier this year and after receiving his cap Krunal paid tribute to his dad and could not hold back his tears. Younger brother Hardik, part of the playing XI, hugged consoled Krunal. Later on, after the conclusion of the first innings, Krunal was once again embraced by his younger brother Hardik after the former dedicated his fifty to their late father. In the post-innings interview, emotions got the better of Krunal as the debutante choked up while speaking to Murali Kartik. Throughout the match, Hardik was around comforting his elder brother, something that cricket fans applauded on social media.

But perhaps the moment of the match was captured when Krunal hit a maiden half-century on his sensational debut. Hardik, who was closely watching his brother bat along the boundary rope, stood up and applauded the very special innings.

The photo from the incident went viral across microblogging site Twitter, making fans proud of the younger sibling hyping up his elder brother.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna made a huge impact on his debut as he went on to taking four wickets against England in the first ODI in Pune. On his way to this match-winning performance, he also became the first Indian debutante to take four wickets and therefore this was also the best bowling figures by any Indian on ODI debut.

Earlier India engineered one of the finest comebacks to beat England in the first ODI by 66 runs in Pune. The Men in Blue set England a target of 318 and at one stage the visitors were on course for a huge win. Thanks to opener Jonny Bairstow’s 94 runs, the visitors had a head-start of 135 runs. More than that it came very quickly. Just 14 overs to be precise.