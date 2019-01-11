Twitter Wants Hardik Pandya to Learn from This Old Video of Rahul Dravid Turning Down Prank Proposal

Well Hardik Pandya incident reminded me of a young Rahul Dravid who was bullied in MTV Bakra and how well he responded to it. You always can set the right example if you have it in you. Must watch! pic.twitter.com/5X4Py9LvR9 — Chandramukhi🐥Stark (@FlawedSenorita) January 9, 2019

Rahul Dravid has been a class act on and off the field. The celebrated batsman, who is celebrating his 46th birthday on Friday, is often regarded as one of the best to have donned the Indian jersey.The 'Mr Dependable' has had an illustrious career, one that was controversy-free. And when the critics questioned, he made sure to let his bat do the talking, while his humility won hearts off the pitch.However, a recent appearance of two Indian cricketers on a celebrity talk show has rattled social media and fans of cricket alike.All-rounder Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who appeared on a Koffee With Karan episode, were slammed for making 'misogynist', 'sexist', and 'racist' remarks. After a public outcry, both the cricketers are looking at a possible two-ODI ban.That is perhaps why the old video of Dravid presenting himself with composure and respect and not letting his guard down while being 'proposed' by a woman fan is giving 'decency lessons' on how cricket stars should 'behave' with female fans.The video dates back to early '2000s when Dravid was pranked by 'MTV Bakra', then hosted by Cyrus Broacha. In the episode, a female journalist (actor Sayali Bhagat) interviews Dravid about cricket and after wrapping it up, Bhagat confesses her love for him and asks him to marry her.A visibly confused Dravid tries to calm her down and leave the room when Bhagat's 'father' enters and requests the cricketer to marry his daughter.The gentleman that he is, the cricketer advises Bhagat to concentrate on her studies instead of focusing on getting married.The video, which has gone viral on Twitter with more than 6500 retweets, was posted by @FlawedSenorita handle who wrote:"Well Hardik Pandya incident reminded me of a young Rahul Dravid who was bullied in MTV Bakra and how well he responded to it. You always can set the right example if you have it in you. Must watch!"On Koffee With Karan, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.His remarks didn't go down well with social media and the cricketers were slammed for their problematic comments.Pandya's sexist remarks soon prompted BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take a serious look at the matter. The all-rounder, in response, said he was sincerely regretful and would not repeat the behaviour. Both the cricketers may face two-ODI ban.