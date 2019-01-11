English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Wants Hardik Pandya to Learn from This Old Video of Rahul Dravid Turning Down Prank Proposal
A prank video of Dravid facing a 'fan' is giving lessons to the Internet on how to behave with women.
A prank video of Dravid facing a 'fan' is giving lessons to the Internet on how to behave with women.
Loading...
Rahul Dravid has been a class act on and off the field. The celebrated batsman, who is celebrating his 46th birthday on Friday, is often regarded as one of the best to have donned the Indian jersey.
The 'Mr Dependable' has had an illustrious career, one that was controversy-free. And when the critics questioned, he made sure to let his bat do the talking, while his humility won hearts off the pitch.
However, a recent appearance of two Indian cricketers on a celebrity talk show has rattled social media and fans of cricket alike.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who appeared on a Koffee With Karan episode, were slammed for making 'misogynist', 'sexist', and 'racist' remarks. After a public outcry, both the cricketers are looking at a possible two-ODI ban.
That is perhaps why the old video of Dravid presenting himself with composure and respect and not letting his guard down while being 'proposed' by a woman fan is giving 'decency lessons' on how cricket stars should 'behave' with female fans.
The video dates back to early '2000s when Dravid was pranked by 'MTV Bakra', then hosted by Cyrus Broacha. In the episode, a female journalist (actor Sayali Bhagat) interviews Dravid about cricket and after wrapping it up, Bhagat confesses her love for him and asks him to marry her.
A visibly confused Dravid tries to calm her down and leave the room when Bhagat's 'father' enters and requests the cricketer to marry his daughter.
The gentleman that he is, the cricketer advises Bhagat to concentrate on her studies instead of focusing on getting married.
The video, which has gone viral on Twitter with more than 6500 retweets, was posted by @FlawedSenorita handle who wrote:
"Well Hardik Pandya incident reminded me of a young Rahul Dravid who was bullied in MTV Bakra and how well he responded to it. You always can set the right example if you have it in you. Must watch!"
On Koffee With Karan, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.
His remarks didn't go down well with social media and the cricketers were slammed for their problematic comments.
Pandya's sexist remarks soon prompted BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take a serious look at the matter. The all-rounder, in response, said he was sincerely regretful and would not repeat the behaviour. Both the cricketers may face two-ODI ban.
The 'Mr Dependable' has had an illustrious career, one that was controversy-free. And when the critics questioned, he made sure to let his bat do the talking, while his humility won hearts off the pitch.
However, a recent appearance of two Indian cricketers on a celebrity talk show has rattled social media and fans of cricket alike.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who appeared on a Koffee With Karan episode, were slammed for making 'misogynist', 'sexist', and 'racist' remarks. After a public outcry, both the cricketers are looking at a possible two-ODI ban.
That is perhaps why the old video of Dravid presenting himself with composure and respect and not letting his guard down while being 'proposed' by a woman fan is giving 'decency lessons' on how cricket stars should 'behave' with female fans.
The video dates back to early '2000s when Dravid was pranked by 'MTV Bakra', then hosted by Cyrus Broacha. In the episode, a female journalist (actor Sayali Bhagat) interviews Dravid about cricket and after wrapping it up, Bhagat confesses her love for him and asks him to marry her.
A visibly confused Dravid tries to calm her down and leave the room when Bhagat's 'father' enters and requests the cricketer to marry his daughter.
The gentleman that he is, the cricketer advises Bhagat to concentrate on her studies instead of focusing on getting married.
The video, which has gone viral on Twitter with more than 6500 retweets, was posted by @FlawedSenorita handle who wrote:
"Well Hardik Pandya incident reminded me of a young Rahul Dravid who was bullied in MTV Bakra and how well he responded to it. You always can set the right example if you have it in you. Must watch!"
Well Hardik Pandya incident reminded me of a young Rahul Dravid who was bullied in MTV Bakra and how well he responded to it. You always can set the right example if you have it in you. Must watch! pic.twitter.com/5X4Py9LvR9— Chandramukhi🐥Stark (@FlawedSenorita) January 9, 2019
On Koffee With Karan, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.
His remarks didn't go down well with social media and the cricketers were slammed for their problematic comments.
Pandya's sexist remarks soon prompted BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take a serious look at the matter. The all-rounder, in response, said he was sincerely regretful and would not repeat the behaviour. Both the cricketers may face two-ODI ban.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results