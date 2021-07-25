CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Hardik Pandya 'Sang' Sri Lankan National Anthem During T20I, Cricket Fans Call it 'Respect'
Hardik Pandya 'Sang' Sri Lankan National Anthem During T20I, Cricket Fans Call it 'Respect'

Hardik Pandya was spotted 'singing' Sri Lankan national anthem ahead of the first T20I clash between India and Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Following the tradition, Team India and Sri Lankan players assembled for their respective national anthems ahead of the first T20I contest at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. While the proceedings were as customary as they get, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya managed to grab the attention of cricket fans on social media when he was apparently spotted singing the Sri Lankan national anthem. It all happened when the cameraperson, ahead of the match, panned to Pandya who was seemingly mouthing the opponent’s national anthem at the venue. But was he? Fans who gathered on microblogging site Twitter thought so and they shared videos and snapshots from the moment.

Was Pandya trolled for it? Not really. In fact, fans from India lauded the cricketer for showing respect to the hosts.

Meanwhile, ahead of the clash, India captain Shikhar Dhawan said the team management would try out new faces but only if they fit into the best playing XI during the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting Sunday. Like India blooded as many as five newcomers in the final ODI, Dhawan indicated on Saturday that he was not averse to experimenting with new men like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy and Devdutt Padikkal in the coming games, but a series win will remain a priority.

