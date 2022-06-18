Hardik Pandya Slept 7.5 Hours for Months But Twitter Fails to See the 'Struggle'

Hardik Pandya has become the latest celebrity to be trolled on social media for sharing his “struggles”, even though many argued that he was only addressing the discipline required in maintaining a schedule. Celebrities from various walks of stardom “complaining” about their “struggles” is not something the Internet is particularly interested in hearing about. Every time that someone has attempted it, it hasn’t really gone down well. One could argue it started off with Ananya Panday, who inspired memes after Siddhant Chaturvedi’s terrific reply. Now, Hardik Pandya is getting trolled after a Twitter user shared a snippet from an interview where he spoke about sleeping at 9:30 in the night for four months and waking up at 5 in the morning to train.

It’s safe to say that Twitter users struggled to find the struggle in sleeping 7.5 hours. Pandya was speaking about working hard during his six months off before making a comeback. “I always worked hard in my life, and it has always given me the result I wanted.” There were many who defended Pandya’s comment, too.

Struggling to see the “struggle” in a 7.5 hour sleep schedule, but filing this away in the list of “elite athlete struggles” that currently contains Yastika Bhatia’s forsaking of chicken biryani. pic.twitter.com/XnVoG7NPmj — Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) June 12, 2022

I think your opinion is totally unjustified. He came back from a severe back injury, started bowling 4 overs a match when people didn't think he'll bowl again. Led from example, changed his batting style completely. Legitimate to take pride in his hard work — Sansiddh Jain (@sansiddh) June 12, 2022

Bhai soldiers ka to chodo an average working class Indian male/female will be absolutely thrilled if you tell them come what may you will get to sleep for 6 hours let alone 7.5 hours. — Sanjay More (@sanjaymore27) June 12, 2022

Right? So random. You’re working hard to put yourself in a good position. How else will he buy 5cr watches and get into trouble with customs? — Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) June 12, 2022

Those who supported Pandya’s comment also had some points to make.

The problem is not with him taking pride. All credit to him. The problem is this statement, he seems to imply that he has struggled because of a lifestyle change. Literally 100s of wrestlers at chhatrasal follow this same lifestyle for their lives and that's just one example — Ashish Kumar Rai (@ashish_raiii) June 12, 2022

Not to forget that 75% of his life and sporting journey have been in tough times. You don't adopt a complex just because you suddenly make money. Access and privilege are real issues but really this is not it. — Strike (@BirbalonEth) June 12, 2022

Ah. We are not playing Olympics of Struggle. His struggles are as valid as Yastika's.

Constant injury, doubts about comeback & other off-field things can take a huge toll on mental health. Need not to put Hardik down while make case for Yastika B. https://t.co/dWPhtU28Sv — Po (@pandaa03_) June 12, 2022

Recently, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had been similarly criticised after speaking about the “sad reality” of his life.

