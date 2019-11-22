Hardik Pandya Takes a Funny Dig at Shikhar Dhawan's Cheerful Photos from Hospital
During a T20 game in Surat, Dhawan had suffered a cut in his knee and was taken to a hospital where he clicked selfies with the hospital staffs.
Images tweeted by Shikhar Dhawan.
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan failed to get going on the ground during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 in Surat on Thursday, but he definitely brought smiles on the faces of hospital staff where he was taken following a minor injury.
During the game, Dhawan had suffered a cut in his knee and was taken to a hospital where he clicked selfies with the hospital staff.
Posting a few images on Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "We Fall, We Break, but then... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days."
We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days pic.twitter.com/0XDHRXMSeP— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 21, 2019
After his post, Hardik Pandya took a funny dig at the opener and said: "Haha Jatta pura hospital theek kar raha tha? (Was the entire hospital treating you?)"
Haha Jatta pura hospital theek kar raha tha ?— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 21, 2019
Fans, who came across the hilarious exchange were left in splits.
Gabbar ne hospital hijack kar liya— Manish (@IManish311) November 21, 2019
Kabbadi khel rahe the sayad.......— Subrata (@Subrata80156015) November 21, 2019
Jatta hote hi aese jnha hote he vnha mahoul bna dete he— Sonu jurel (@Sonujurel9) November 21, 2019
While others wished for Dhawan's speedy recovery.
Get well soon...— Prashant44 (@pk4477) November 21, 2019
Wishing you get well soon @SDhawan25— Ritika Sajdeh™ (@ImRitika45) November 21, 2019
Hope you play till 2023 Worldcup. This Indian team is nothing without you sir— ` (@FourOverthrows) November 21, 2019
While Delhi registered a 77-run win over Maharashtra, Dhawan could only play a 24-run knock. After putting 167/5, Delhi wrapped up their opponents at 90 runs in 17.2 overs.
(With IANS inputs)
