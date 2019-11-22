Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hardik Pandya Takes a Funny Dig at Shikhar Dhawan's Cheerful Photos from Hospital

During a T20 game in Surat, Dhawan had suffered a cut in his knee and was taken to a hospital where he clicked selfies with the hospital staffs.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
Hardik Pandya Takes a Funny Dig at Shikhar Dhawan's Cheerful Photos from Hospital
Images tweeted by Shikhar Dhawan.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan failed to get going on the ground during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 in Surat on Thursday, but he definitely brought smiles on the faces of hospital staff where he was taken following a minor injury.

During the game, Dhawan had suffered a cut in his knee and was taken to a hospital where he clicked selfies with the hospital staff.

Posting a few images on Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "We Fall, We Break, but then... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days."

After his post, Hardik Pandya took a funny dig at the opener and said: "Haha Jatta pura hospital theek kar raha tha? (Was the entire hospital treating you?)"

Fans, who came across the hilarious exchange were left in splits.

While others wished for Dhawan's speedy recovery.

While Delhi registered a 77-run win over Maharashtra, Dhawan could only play a 24-run knock. After putting 167/5, Delhi wrapped up their opponents at 90 runs in 17.2 overs.

(With IANS inputs)

