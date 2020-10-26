News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

Hardik Pandya Takes a Knee for 'Black Lives Matter', Twitterrati Ask Him 'What About Dalit Lives?'

Hardik Pandya is the first player in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Following his splendid inning against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. He is the first player in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League to make this gesture.

After reaching his half-century in the 19th over, he went down on a knee with his right arm raised to show solidarity with the movement against racism. West Indies all-rounder and Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard responded by raising his right fist.

Social media instantly reacted. While Pandya was being lauded for showing support to the global anti-racist movement, he has been widely called out on social media for not taking a stand against the caste atrocities, discrimination against minorities and violence against women. Twitterati were quick to point out the duality of his solidarity act.

What about Dalit lives, many people asked on Twitter.

After the match Pandya even tweeted a picture of himself with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter". Last week, West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderbad, had expressed his disappointment over none of the IPL teams taking a knee in solidarity with the movement, which, he felt, went unnoticed in the league.

"To be honest, I haven't had one conversation up here around it (BLM). Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing. "I guess it's for us to re-highlight the importance of it, for people to understand what is happening in the world," Holder had said.

The "taking a knee" gesture started in the West Indies' Test series in England this summer in protest against racism after African-American George Floyd was killed by an on-duty white police officer in Minneapolis. But the gesture was later discontinued for the subsequent tours of Pakistan and Australia.


