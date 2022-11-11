Hardik Pandya Tried to Hype Silent Adelaide Crowd But Jos Buttler Smashed Next Ball for Boundary

Hardik Pandya, who took India to a respectable score of 168 courtesy of his blistering 63, tried to get the Adelaide crowd behind his team after England openers came out all guns blazing in their run chase during the semi-final match in T20 World Cup on Thursday. As Jos Buttler and Alex Hales got off to a flying start in the Powerplay, ruthlessly smacking every Indian bowler they faced, Pandya made an attempt to get the crowd going.

The incident happened on the last delivery of the sixth over bowled by Axar Patel. England were cruising at 59/0 at that stage. Sensing that the match was quickly slipping away from their grip, Pandya felt India needed some backing from the crowd that had been silenced by Buttler and Hales’s sublime opening batting.

In a rude turn of events, Buttler silenced the ever-so-briefly jubilant crowd once again by smacking Axar for a boundary.

Pandya’s thoughtful gesture to get the belief and confidence back in the crowd was trolled on social media.

Pandya hypes the crowd and on next ball Buttler hits four. XD pic.twitter.com/IzImanF31R — Hamid 🙂 (@hamidch_786) November 10, 2022

Pandya pumps up the crowd.

Buttler smashes the next ball for 4 and the crowd goes silent again. — ASG (@ahadfoooty) November 10, 2022

Pandya trying to hype the crowd up & Buttler hitting boundary the next delivery The crowd: pic.twitter.com/HlVULcENaY — o (@FarziGhalib) November 10, 2022

Pandya hyped the crowd and on next ball Buttler hits a four to silence them. XD pic.twitter.com/7jw8E2E2aG — Joun M Ali Raza (@ijounaliraza) November 10, 2022

Pandya clapping to cheer the crowd.

England: hits boundaries and crowd again silent.

Hardik: pic.twitter.com/8SNclWMen1 — Assad Bajwa (@oyebajwey) November 10, 2022

The most brutal moment of the world cup: warming up the crowd then Butler hit a four on mid on to calm them down

Sad reacts for pandya pic.twitter.com/8NXsevM1xM — UmEr_hayat@iT (@iT_Engineerr) November 10, 2022

Following the disappointing departure of India from the T20 World Cup, Pandya took to his Instagram to thank the support staff, team, and loyal cricket fans who backed them throughout the tournament.

“Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built – we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end. To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting.

England unbeaten openers Buttler (80*) and Hales (86*) stitched a record 170-run partnership to hand India a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the second semi-final encounter at the Adelaide Oval.

England will next lock horns with Pakistan in the big final on Sunday at MCG.

