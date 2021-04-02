Hardik Pandya's 'Pawri' With Natasa Stankovic Gatecrashed by Uninvited Guests in Hilarious Video

IPL 2021 is just around the corner and star performer of the Mumbai Indians contingent Hardik Pandya is spending some chill time with his wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic ahead of the exciting days of cricket. Pandya recently took over to his Instagram account to share snippets from one such quality time with Natasa wherein he gave his own twist to Pawri ho rahi hai meme made popular by 19-year-old Dananeer Mobeen from Pakistan.

But the couple wasn’t alone.

In the now-viral clip, Pandya pans the camera and introduces his wife before bringing himself into the frame.

“Ye Nats hai, ye main hoon, ye hamara garden hai… aur wahan, party chal rahi hai (This is Nats, this is I, this is our garden and that’s a party going on)."

The twist in Pandya’s video was… a murder of crows attacking food kept on a table at some distance.

Titled “Late to this party", Pandya’s video has been viewed over a million hours since it was uploaded on the video-sharing platform.

Recently, Natasa Stankovic posted a video with Pandya, and son Agastya, where the trio was seen dancing to Eduardo Luzquinos’ remix of ‘Don’t Rush’.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight sensation after her five-second-video ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ went viral across subcontinents. In an exclusive interaction with News18’s Star Talk, the Pakistani student revealed that the video has changed her life in a way that it had added more love, appreciation and a lot of new people to her life. She had come across many new individuals across social media platforms who have now become a new family and called them her “digital family.” The viral video inspired many marketing campaigns, movie stars and many others to come up with their own versions.