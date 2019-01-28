Hardik Pandya's Stunning Catch to Dismiss Kane Williamson Has Caught Everyone's Attention
It needed something special to dismiss New Zealand captain, who had flicked one of Chahal's deliveries to short mid-wicket region during the third ODI at Bay Oval on Monday.
Image credits: @We_Indians_ / Twitter
After winning the toss, Williamson opted to bat first. However, Indian pacers were right on the money from the very beginning with Mohammed Shami dismissing Colin Munro early for 7(9). Swing king Bhuvaneshwar Kumar followed the suit by picking up Martin Guptill soon for 13. With both the openers back in the pavilion, the New Zealand scorecard read 26/2.
Pandya, who replaced Vijay Shankar to join the playing XI, marked his return by bowling a couple of tight overs, drying up runs for the Kiwis.
However, what got the social media talking was Pandya's great display of athleticism in the 17th over to get rid of the dangerous Williamson.
Yuzvendra Chahal tossed the ball up to Williamson and the batsman, who was looking to shift gears, flicked it towards the short mid-wicket area. Out of nowhere, Pandya dived full length to his left and completed a screamer. Kiwi skipper had to leave the pitch for 28 (48), with 59-3 on the board.
#teamindia #HardikPandya— shankar more (@We_Indians_) January 28, 2019
Awesome catch ... pic.twitter.com/41Ap3cQLJP
Pandya's incredible catch made its way to social media. Appreciating his Superman-like efforts, cricket fans celebrated the dismissal.
One word will break you and one catch will make you. #hardikpandya— Harini Raghavan (@hariniraghavann) January 28, 2019
That was a fielder’s wicket, absolutely stunning catch from Hardik Pandya. #NZvInd— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 28, 2019
HARDIK PANDYA! What a catch— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 28, 2019
Hardik Pandya had quite the role to play in that Williamson dismissal and it wasn't just that blinder that he took. It was his series of dot balls at Kane Williamson that led to some visible frustration. Been a good little cameo from him so far.#NZvIND— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 28, 2019
Physiological and materialistic impact that Hardik Pandya has on India and its combinations is very less talked about. #NZvIND— KASHISH (@crickashish217) January 28, 2019
WHAT. 👏 A. 👏CATCH. 👏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 28, 2019
India strike with the big wicket of Kane Williamson, courtesy a Hardik Pandya who plucked the catch out of thin air!
Are you watching #NZvIND on Star Sports?
Hardik pandya come back super catch pic.twitter.com/Bl83rckpO8— Kanai Kumar (@KanaiKumar9) January 28, 2019
Good to see Hardik pandya back in the blues and he has already made a flying impact 😎#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5NFlpT1Brt— Jameshubert (@ImJames_) January 28, 2019
Good to see more determined Hardik Pandya. #INDvNZ— Funnily Serious (@notionalview) January 28, 2019
The other reason India wanted Pandya back so quickly. Brilliant in the field.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019
And that is why the suspension had been lifted. Pandya is too central to India's plans for the #cwc19. Will the the enquiry be timed such that the World Cup is not affected?— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 28, 2019
Hardik Pandya is the most skilled limited overs all rounder for India— Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) January 28, 2019
since Kapil Dev & if he keeps his feet on ground, he can be a seriously
Good All Rounder in coming years. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/synAnJCXTD
The catch also reminded cricket (and Bollywood) fans of Yashpal Sharma's character of Lakha from the 2001 hit Lagaan.
First thing that came to mind when pandya took that catch .. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/FTldnQYK9f— Sunil Sarvankar (@sunilsarvankar) January 28, 2019
Hardik Pandya is so similar to 'Laakha' from Lagaan who returns to play after messing up badly and wins hearts with a stunning catch to dismiss an important batsman. 😅#NZvIND #TeamIndia— Rohit Joshi (@rohitjoshilko) January 28, 2019
Pandya has returned to the squad after inappropriate comments made by him and KL Rahul on Koffee With Karan forced BCCI to suspend both the players.
The interim suspensions imposed on the duo were later lifted by Committee of Administrators (CoA).
Meanwhile, Ross Taylor 41 (67) and Tom Latham 32 (43) are looking to steady the ship. At the time of writing this, the Blackcaps are at 134/3 (31 overs)
You can catch the live updates here.
