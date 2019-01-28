LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Hardik Pandya's Stunning Catch to Dismiss Kane Williamson Has Caught Everyone's Attention

It needed something special to dismiss New Zealand captain, who had flicked one of Chahal's deliveries to short mid-wicket region during the third ODI at Bay Oval on Monday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hardik Pandya's Stunning Catch to Dismiss Kane Williamson Has Caught Everyone's Attention
Image credits: @We_Indians_ / Twitter
It needed something special to dismiss New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who had flicked one of Chahal's deliveries to short mid-wicket region during the ongoing third ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday. That is when all-rounder Hardik Pandya came to the rescue and sent the Kiwi skipper packing.

After winning the toss, Williamson opted to bat first. However, Indian pacers were right on the money from the very beginning with Mohammed Shami dismissing Colin Munro early for 7(9). Swing king Bhuvaneshwar Kumar followed the suit by picking up Martin Guptill soon for 13. With both the openers back in the pavilion, the New Zealand scorecard read 26/2.

Pandya, who replaced Vijay Shankar to join the playing XI, marked his return by bowling a couple of tight overs, drying up runs for the Kiwis.

However, what got the social media talking was Pandya's great display of athleticism in the 17th over to get rid of the dangerous Williamson.

Yuzvendra Chahal tossed the ball up to Williamson and the batsman, who was looking to shift gears, flicked it towards the short mid-wicket area. Out of nowhere, Pandya dived full length to his left and completed a screamer. Kiwi skipper had to leave the pitch for 28 (48), with 59-3 on the board.




Pandya's incredible catch made its way to social media. Appreciating his Superman-like efforts, cricket fans celebrated the dismissal.





































The catch also reminded cricket (and Bollywood) fans of Yashpal Sharma's character of Lakha from the 2001 hit Lagaan.








Pandya has returned to the squad after inappropriate comments made by him and KL Rahul on Koffee With Karan forced BCCI to suspend both the players.

The interim suspensions imposed on the duo were later lifted by Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor 41 (67) and Tom Latham 32 (43) are looking to steady the ship. At the time of writing this, the Blackcaps are at 134/3 (31 overs)

You can catch the live updates here.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram