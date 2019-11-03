Hardik Pandya's Throwback Pic of Dhoni and Ziva Gets the Cutest Response from Sakshi
Sharing a throwback picture of Dhoni and daughter Ziva, Pandya wrote, 'Miss this little one (and the big guy too).'
Photo shared by Hardik Pandya on Instagram.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and former India skipper MS Dhoni share a very close relation not only on the field but also off-the-field.
The young all-rounder on Saturday had posted an image on social media stating that he is missing the Ranchi cricketer and his adorable daughter Ziva following which the Mumbai all-rounder received a heartwarming reply.
Dhoni's wife -- Sakshi Singh Dhoni reminded Hardik that he has a home in Ranchi too. In the image posted by Hardik, Sakshi commented: "Awww Hardik Pandya, you know you have a home in Ranchi too, right?"
Hardik, who last month underwent successful surgery to treat his lower back issue which ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period, seemed to be missing his teammates and the quality time he spent with them.
The cricketer, on Saturday, took to photo and video-sharing social networking website Instagram where he posted a picture of himself with former India skipper Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. Sharing a throwback picture, Hardik had captioned it: "Miss this little one (and the big guy too)."
Earlier, Hardik was seen enjoying a pool session with Ziva and Dhoni at the stumper's residence in their hometown Ranchi.
Pandya last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa at home where he aggravated his back. He was, therefore not picked in the squad for the three-Test series against the Proteas and for the series against Bangladesh.
The right-handed all-rounder was checked by the doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.
On the other hand, it is not clear when Dhoni will again don the gloves for the national team. He has been away from international cricket since India's exit from the World Cup after losing the semi-final clash against New Zealand.
