Hariyal, The Bird That Never Sets a Foot On The Ground

You must have listened to the famous song ‘Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par Nahin Padte’. When people are happy, we say that their feet are not on the ground because of joy. But do you know that there is a unique bird in the world who never sets foot on the ground? Scientists were amazed when they found out about the bird.

We are talking about the Hariyal bird, who looks similar to that of a pigeon but is green and yellow with grey stripes. Due to its unique colour, it is called the Hariyal bird. This bird is found in the Indian subcontinent and always makes its nests on tall trees.

Hariyal Bird Never Touches The Ground:

This bird’s beak is very strong, and it quenches its thirst by drinking the dew that accumulates on fruits and leaves. On the other hand, this bird builds its nest on tall trees. One of the reasons birds such as these do not need to come down to the ground is because they eat whatever they need from different types of trees — Peepal, Fig and Sycamore — all without having to leave their nests!

Hariyal Birds Live For Many Years:

Reports claim that this bird is lethargic and shy, so it doesn’t often come off the trees. It has been claimed in many reports that this bird can live up to 26 years. Hariyal Bird is a 3-foot-long bird that is often seen sitting at the height of trees. According to some reports, a female Hariyal is more lethargic than a male one. Though Hariyal bird is a state bird of Maharashtra, it is also found in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, the bird can be found in Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka as well.

