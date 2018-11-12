GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Harmanpreet Kaur Carried a Girl Who Fell Ill During India-Pakistan Clash and Just Won All Our Hearts

The incident that took place in Guyana was caught on tape and later shared by a Twitter user.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
Image credits: @NaaginDance / Twitter
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons.

Kaur became the first Indian to hit a century in the shortest format of the game in women’s cricket, when she smashed a 51-ball 103 against New Zealand in the opening game of the Women’s World T20 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Team India emerged victorious in their second outing on Sunday when they thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets, registering their second successive victory in the on-going T20 World Cup. Again, it was Kaur who caught everyone's eye.

Before the clash against the Pakistani Women team began, both teams stood in unison accompanied by mascots in front of them, for the customary national anthems.

During India's national anthem, the mascot accompanying 29-year-old Kaur fell ill. Noticing this, the Indian skipper quickly carried the young girl after India's anthem and handed her over to the management before taking the field.

The incident that took place in Guyana was caught on tape and later shared by a Twitter user.



After winning the toss, Team India put Pakistan to bat first. Poonam Yadav and Dayalan Hemalatha restricted the Pakistani side to a modest 133/7 in 20 overs by picking up two wickets each.

In response, ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj responded well, scoring a brisk 56 (47). Raj along with Smriti Mandhana put up an opening partnership of 73 runs from 57 deliveries. Harmanpreet Kaur (14) and Veda Krishnamurthy (8) took India home comfortably, with an over to spare.

Final scorecard read:

Pakistan Women 133/7 (20.0 ov) R/R: 6.65
India Women 137/3 (19.0 ov)R/R: 7.21

India will take on Ireland in the tournament's 13th match on Thursday.
