Harmanpreet Kaur Turns Superwoman, Takes a One-Handed Blinder at Boundary Rope

1 run separated Indian women cricket team from winning their first ODI against West Indies in the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Riding on captain's knock by Stefanie Taylor (94), and gritty innings by Natasa McLean (51) and Chedean Nation (43), the hosts posted a score of 225/7.

In response, Priya Punia (75) and Jemimah Rodrigues (41) started off well for India and put on a 78-run partnership before Taylor struck.

As the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, it all came boiling down to the last over of the match. India still needing eight runs off six balls to win the game, were promptly stopped by Anisa Mohammed, who struck with the first and final deliveries of the last over.

While Windies kept their nerves to win the match, there was a moment earlier in the day that got the loudest cheers from the Indian fans.

Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who couldn't do much magic with the bat, turned superwoman to take an absolute blinder of a catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss West Indian skipper Taylor earlier in the day.

Did you see this stunner from Harmanpreet Kaur?#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TYk49ocFPP — Women's CricZone (@WomensCricZone) November 2, 2019

What a catch by Harmanpreet Kaur 👏 Why don't @BCCI post such videos? 😒 https://t.co/kXUkMNO2DP — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) November 2, 2019

WHAT. A. CATCH.India, when you wake up in the morning, do join the rest of the world in watching the highlights of Harmanpreet Kaur taking a ONE-HANDED BLINDER at the BOUNDARY, please.West Indies' captain Stafanie Taylor falls for 94.What an innings!What a catch!#WIvIND — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 1, 2019

This, however, isn't the first time Kaur has shown incredible agility and athleticism on the field.

Playing with the Sydney Thunder in 2017 Women’s Big Bash League, Kaur, on the last ball of the game, dove forward full length at the boundary to catch Amy Sattherthwaite’s lofted drive. Interestingly, Stafanie Taylor was the bowler back then.

This outstanding catch from Harmanpreet Kaur was the perfect way to seal @ThunderWBBL's win earlier today! #WBBL03 @CommBank pic.twitter.com/qGlSmeWwY0 — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 9, 2017

