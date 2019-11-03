Take the pledge to vote

Harmanpreet Kaur Turns Superwoman, Takes a One-Handed Blinder at Boundary Rope

Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur turned superwoman to take an absolute blinder of a catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss West Indian skipper Stefanie Taylor.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Turns Superwoman, Takes a One-Handed Blinder at Boundary Rope
Screenshot from gif posted by @WomensCricZone.

1 run separated Indian women cricket team from winning their first ODI against West Indies in the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Riding on captain's knock by Stefanie Taylor (94), and gritty innings by Natasa McLean (51) and Chedean Nation (43), the hosts posted a score of 225/7.

In response, Priya Punia (75) and Jemimah Rodrigues (41) started off well for India and put on a 78-run partnership before Taylor struck.

As the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, it all came boiling down to the last over of the match. India still needing eight runs off six balls to win the game, were promptly stopped by Anisa Mohammed, who struck with the first and final deliveries of the last over.

While Windies kept their nerves to win the match, there was a moment earlier in the day that got the loudest cheers from the Indian fans.

Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who couldn't do much magic with the bat, turned superwoman to take an absolute blinder of a catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss West Indian skipper Taylor earlier in the day.

This, however, isn't the first time Kaur has shown incredible agility and athleticism on the field.

Playing with the Sydney Thunder in 2017 Women’s Big Bash League, Kaur, on the last ball of the game, dove forward full length at the boundary to catch Amy Sattherthwaite’s lofted drive. Interestingly, Stafanie Taylor was the bowler back then.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
