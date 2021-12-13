'Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Height, Age': What Indians Googled After Miss Universe Win

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, 21, has just been crowned the third Indian Miss Universe at the 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel. Before her, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta had won the titles in 1994 and 2000 respectively. South Africa’s Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira was the first runner up at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant. Naturally, social media interest around Harnaaz has peaked, generating a jump in Google searches about her from around 8:47 AM. An analysis of Google Trends reveals that previous Indian winners of beauty pageant titles, famously, Aishwarya Rai, Lara Dutta, Manushi Chhillar and Urvashi Rautela are also being looked up. Primarily, for search term ‘Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’, Google searches in India centre around ‘Miss Universe’ in general, followed by people looking up Harnaaz’s height. Miss Universe 2020 was also being searched, as well as a conversion of Harnaaz’s height from metre to feet, the latter being the preponderant system of measurement in India for height.

Apart from Manushi Chhillar, crowned Miss World in 2017, Lara Dutta (Miss Universe 2000), and Sushmita Sen (Miss Universe 1994), an interesting mix-up also seems to have happened. Related queries show that people have also been searching up motivational speaker and body positivity activist Harnaam Kaur, presumably owing to the similarity between the two names. Apart from these, Harnaaz’s age and first runner up Nadia Ferreira were also being searched.

Somehow, Viaceslav Harnaj Technological High SchCool, which is a high school at Bucharest in Romania, has also become part of the searches surrounding Harnaaz.

For search term ‘Harnaaz Sandhu’, Urvashi Rautela, crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, was among the top searches. People were also looking up Indian model Manasa Varanasi, crowned Femina Miss India 2020, and the film ‘Miss India’ which released last year.

As for the locations generating the most searches, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana occupy the top spots for search term ‘Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’. For search term ‘Harnaaz Sandhu’, the top positions generating searches are Mizoram, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Harnaaz hails from Punjab.

It was a surreal moment as Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made her final walk down the ramp as Miss Universe 2021. As part of the top three round, the contestants were asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" To this, Harnaaz said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today." Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe India 2021 in October. A couple of her Punjabi films will be releasing in the near future, as reported by Insider.com.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.