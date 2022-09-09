Harry and Meghan's Children to Become Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Almost an era has come to an end with the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. She died peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland yesterday. With the passing of the monarch, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan’s children – son Archie and daughter Lilibet – get the official titles of Prince and Princess and now, they can use the HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) style, if they are willing to use it. Now that Prince Charles has moved up in the line of succession to become King Charles III, it will be his final say to decide if his grandchildren will continue using the titles. It is because last year, Buckingham Palace made it clear that they will restrict the number of key royals.

In 1917, King George V had established protocols that the children and grandchildren of a sovereign will automatically get the right to the title HRH and prince or princess. But in 2021,[now King] Charles shared his intention of reducing the number of key royals – which will revoke Archie and Lilibet’s titles – when he will become monarch. In order to make changes in the protocols made by King George V, King Charles III will now have to issue an amendment, called a letters patent to revoke Archie’s right to be a prince and Lili’s right to be a princess.

But, it should be noted that until King Charles III makes that decision, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will remain a price and Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor a princess.

The discussion around the titles of Archie and Lilibet has popped up again after the death of the Queen because, in 2021, Meghan Markle made some revelations about the security of her son in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan had said that she was shocked when told that her baby wouldn’t get police protection because he didn’t have a title. She suggested that the decision was taken by Buckingham Palace because of Archie’s mixed race.

Harry and Meghan themselves stopped using their HRH styles after they stepped away from royal life in early 2020 and moved to Los Angeles to start a new. In previous interviews, the Duke of Sussex has always spoken about the “burden” of having a title. But the couple have maintained that they want their children to have titles for the sake of their security.

