Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Movie buffs are now convinced that Karan Johar predicted #Megxit 19 years ago.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Movie buffs are now convinced that Karan Johar predicted #Megxit 19 years ago.

On Thursday, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals. The duo reportedly made the announcement without the knowledge of the other royals, which includes the Queen herself.

If reports are to be believed, the other senior royals are quite miffed with the sudden turn of events and Kensington Palace even issued an official statement which said that these are complicated issues and needed to be worked through.

On Friday, Madame Tussauds waxwork museum announced that it has removed the figures of Prince Harry and Meghan from the British royal family display, in response to the couple's announcement. This further triggered speculations of the rift in the royal family widening to a point beyond repair.

While the whole world looked to a reaction from the Queen or Prince Harry's brother, William and sister-in-law, Kate, desi Twitter found all the elements of the perfect Bollywood masala movie in the royal drama.

Just image: Boy from a wealthy (and orthodox) family meets and falls in love with a woman who belongs to a different strata of the society. His family, obviously, isn't too happy with his choice and would rather he marry someone who belongs to a similar background as the guy. Being the hero that he is, the guy refuses to back down and give up on the woman he loves. He marries her anyway, much to the disapproval of his family. The two then move out and choose to start a life of their own. And there you have the happy ending that Bollywood thrives on.

Sounds familiar?

Meghan and Harry's "megxit" from the royal family is the most Bollywood thing ever! And if you're a true blue Bollywood fan like us, you'll know exactly which movie we're talking about - Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

In the movie, Rahul (aka SRK) falls in love with Anjali (most Bollywood name ever?) who is the daughter of their housekeeper. Knowing that Rahul's father, played by Amitabh Bachchan, would never agree to the marriage, he elopes with Anjali, gets married and moves to London. Need we remind you that London is also the centre of drama as far as the royal family is concerned? Nevertheless, movie buffs are now convinced that Karan Johar predicted #Megxit 19 years ago.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram