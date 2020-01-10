Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

On Thursday, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals. The duo reportedly made the announcement without the knowledge of the other royals, which includes the Queen herself.

If reports are to be believed, the other senior royals are quite miffed with the sudden turn of events and Kensington Palace even issued an official statement which said that these are complicated issues and needed to be worked through.

On Friday, Madame Tussauds waxwork museum announced that it has removed the figures of Prince Harry and Meghan from the British royal family display, in response to the couple's announcement. This further triggered speculations of the rift in the royal family widening to a point beyond repair.

While the whole world looked to a reaction from the Queen or Prince Harry's brother, William and sister-in-law, Kate, desi Twitter found all the elements of the perfect Bollywood masala movie in the royal drama.

Just image: Boy from a wealthy (and orthodox) family meets and falls in love with a woman who belongs to a different strata of the society. His family, obviously, isn't too happy with his choice and would rather he marry someone who belongs to a similar background as the guy. Being the hero that he is, the guy refuses to back down and give up on the woman he loves. He marries her anyway, much to the disapproval of his family. The two then move out and choose to start a life of their own. And there you have the happy ending that Bollywood thrives on.

Sounds familiar?

Meghan and Harry's "megxit" from the royal family is the most Bollywood thing ever! And if you're a true blue Bollywood fan like us, you'll know exactly which movie we're talking about - Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

In the movie, Rahul (aka SRK) falls in love with Anjali (most Bollywood name ever?) who is the daughter of their housekeeper. Knowing that Rahul's father, played by Amitabh Bachchan, would never agree to the marriage, he elopes with Anjali, gets married and moves to London. Need we remind you that London is also the centre of drama as far as the royal family is concerned? Nevertheless, movie buffs are now convinced that Karan Johar predicted #Megxit 19 years ago.

This is full blown kabhi khushi kabhi gham. 10 years later, William’s going to be flying to America saying ‘chandu ki chachi’ to Meghan https://t.co/q4p7a7ylEP — Raz (@raztweets) January 9, 2020

The queen must be singing Aaaaaaaa aaaaaaa aaaa Kabhi khushi kabhi gham..... https://t.co/MxygaLbrDp — Dr. Bewda Rick (@SavageRaptor7) January 9, 2020

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham English Version 😂😂😂😂 — Wahab Shaikh (@wahab173) January 9, 2020

Prince Harry is Shahrukh Khan from K3G don't @ me 😂 — Bunny (@ua2kl) January 10, 2020

People comparing Meghan-Harry to Rahul-Anjali’s plot in K3G. Yup, can totally imagining Will going to Canada to get back his brother, dancing with Kate to You are my Soniya. Charles and Camilla joining in for Bole Chudiyaan and oh, and the Queen dies. Plausible — FiFi 🐘 (@Alfifius) January 10, 2020

They’re breaking away from one of the biggest Collectives on the Planet. Also, after #Megxit K3G makes so much sense. @awryaditi https://t.co/OrsqiYWVVk — Pokhraj Roy (@PokhrajRoy) January 9, 2020

Same energy: guy leaves his wealthy family and his inheritance cuz of love #Megxit #K3G pic.twitter.com/3rQxKSiPsD — Salokya Sarira (@SalazarSalokya) January 9, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.