Harry Potter Books 'Risk Conjuring Evil Spirits', Banned From School's Library

Imagine growing up with no Potter books to find in your school library?

Something like this might be in store for the students attending a Roman Catholic parish school is Nashville, Tennessee.

Reverend Dan Reehil, the pastor of St. Edward Church and School in Nashville, Tennessee, has decided to banish the popular book series of J K Rowling, Harry Potter from the school library.

Going by reports, the Harry Potter books have been prevented in the library as they "risk conjuring evil spirits".

As reported, Reehil said in an email,"These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception. The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text."

Having a sinister-approach towards the books, he apparently admitted that he had consulted several exorcists in the United States and Rome and they recommended removing the books from the students' possession.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville said that each pastor has "canonical authority" to make such decisions hence, Reehil is well within his authority to act in the given "manner".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.