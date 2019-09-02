Take the pledge to vote

Harry Potter Books 'Risk Conjuring Evil Spirits', Banned From School's Library

Roman Catholic school in the United States removed Potter books from the library due to 'real curses and spells',

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Imagine growing up with no Potter books to find in your school library?

Something like this might be in store for the students attending a Roman Catholic parish school is Nashville, Tennessee.

Reverend Dan Reehil, the pastor of St. Edward Church and School in Nashville, Tennessee, has decided to banish the popular book series of J K Rowling, Harry Potter from the school library.

Going by reports, the Harry Potter books have been prevented in the library as they "risk conjuring evil spirits".

As reported, Reehil said in an email,"These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception. The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text."

Having a sinister-approach towards the books, he apparently admitted that he had consulted several exorcists in the United States and Rome and they recommended removing the books from the students' possession.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville said that each pastor has "canonical authority" to make such decisions hence, Reehil is well within his authority to act in the given "manner".

Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville said that each pastor has "canonical authority" to make such decisions hence, Reehil is well within his authority to act in the given "manner".
| Edited by: Shreya Basak
