BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
3-MIN READ

After JK Rowling’s Transphobic Rant, Fans Are Using Harry Potter Merchandise to Support Trans Groups

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes/Twitter.

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes/Twitter.

After J.K Rowling's rant, several fans announced on Twitter that they'd be donating the equivalent of the amount they spent on Harry Potter merchandise, to people of colour and trans charities.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Share this:

J.K Rowling has become the subject of controversy once again, and we're not really surprised.

Thr Harry Potter author recieved online backlash after social media users called her out for a string of anti-trans tweets on Sunday.

Rowling, on a transphobic rant said that sex was "real" and criticised the idea of discarding the idea of sex. "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth," she tweeted.

Harry Potter fans, however, feel like they've reached the threshold. After her rant, several fans announced on Twitter that they'd be donating the equivalent of the amount they spent on Harry Potter merchandise to people of colour and trans charities.


This isn't the first time J.K Rowling has drawn criticism for her views, and while we wish, this doesn't seem like the last. What all fans of the books feel however, is best summed up in this tweet.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading