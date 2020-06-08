After JK Rowling’s Transphobic Rant, Fans Are Using Harry Potter Merchandise to Support Trans Groups

J.K Rowling has become the subject of controversy once again, and we're not really surprised.

Thr Harry Potter author recieved online backlash after social media users called her out for a string of anti-trans tweets on Sunday.

Rowling, on a transphobic rant said that sex was "real" and criticised the idea of discarding the idea of sex. "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth," she tweeted.

Harry Potter fans, however, feel like they've reached the threshold. After her rant, several fans announced on Twitter that they'd be donating the equivalent of the amount they spent on Harry Potter merchandise to people of colour and trans charities.

Chamber of Secrets money went to the Mutual Aid Fund for Sex Workers of Color!! thank you for making me aware of this resource, @_megalodon666!! https://t.co/ZnwAi9GFXK https://t.co/JpoRlCLqBl pic.twitter.com/YQIIy7o2ey — james holod kennedy (@jamesholod) June 7, 2020

Inspired by @jamesholod, I calculated the money I've spent on Harry Potter properties over the year and am donating it to three organizations working to improve the lives of trans people in my state and across the country. The organizations and a breakdown of figures are below. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 7, 2020

Thanks for the suggesting. I donated to https://t.co/HPe0BntXSz yesterday But will add up our family’s HP spending and donate to a Bay Area group as well. LOVE — Laura Tully (@Laura_Tully) June 7, 2020

If you’ve read Harry Potter in the past you have to donate to a Trans Organization now. Sorry those are the rules!!!!https://t.co/ysCYZEepf0 — Elise Bauman (@baumanelise) June 7, 2020

jk rowling said another transphobic thing, in the middle of pride, so if you've ever read a harry potter novel you have to donate to tony mcdade's family's pursuit of justice, sorry i don't make the rules https://t.co/FdWz5R09Wj — mischa ~ black lives matter (@mischaetc) June 7, 2020

If you want to retweet, quote tweet, comment on or in any way interact with the author of Harry Potter & her abhorrent views, please donate to a charity that support trans people. Better yet, do that instead. My donation went to @TENI_Tweets — Kate McEvoy (@ImKateMc) June 6, 2020

This isn't the first time J.K Rowling has drawn criticism for her views, and while we wish, this doesn't seem like the last. What all fans of the books feel however, is best summed up in this tweet.