Harry Potter in 2020: Social Distancing is Important, Even Hogwarts is Attending Online Classes

It's 2020 and things have drastically gone digital. And the 'muggle-born pandemic' is so bad, even the wizards need to stay home and practice social distancing.

Imagine Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry conducting their term over video calls?

A viral video doing rounds on social media has come as a treat for Potter-heads because this amusing video is sure to get you hooked.

Wouldn't it be so fascinating to learn the muggle-world technology? The video produced by YouTube channel The Warp Zone, popular for its sketches, shows a class on Defence against Dark Magic conducted by the Slytherine head Professor Severus Snape.

It has a total of 12 students including Harry Potter, Ron Weasely, Hermoine Granger, Neville Longbottom, Draco Malfoy.

Harry joins in late. Well, internet connectivity is not good in 'Cupboard under the staircase, 4 Privet Lane', hence, we can't blame him, can we?

The class continues and a mere few seconds before Snape gets ready to teach the spell, Neville (as usual) swishes his wand and burns himself.

The class rolls out pulling in several other daily Hogwarts thrills and jokes.

However, the funniest part of all is when Voldermort zoom-bombs the class to threaten Harry. But well, thanks to Harry growing up with the annoying muggles, his quick tech-savvy ways detect Voldemort's location, and that's for you to find out.

All of it goes well until Snape announces, 'Dumbledore is dead'. The whole class goes silent and Harry shrieks, "f*** 2020!".

Well yes, that's quite the 2020 mood.

In the end, we only wonder how did the Misuse of Muggle Artefacts Office, Ministry of Magic allow a zoom class to happen. Or maybe the times are such when most educational institutions have taken to zoom classes, why should the world of fiction be left behind?