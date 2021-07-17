Harry Potter New York Opens Up Virtual Reality Experience for Hogwarts Fans

Harry Potter New York opened up its virtual reality experiences for fans of the franchise, starting July 15. The adventures designed for visitors will involve interactive experiences related to the school of Hogwarts, set inside the Harry Potter store in New York.

According to a report by Timestravel, visitors will get an option to choose from two virtual reality experiences: Chaos at Hogwarts and Wizards Take Flight. The adventures will be in the form of immersive experiences, transporting fans into the magical world of Hogwarts and its most famed settings from the Harry Potter books.

The Chaos at Hogwarts option will allow visitors to walk through the Hogwarts castle and its walls. The Wizards Take Flight experience will involve a flight on one’s own broomstick around the Hogwarts castle. To top it off, fans will also get a chance to combat the villains of the franchise who are called Death Eaters.

Tickets can be booked on the Harry Potter New York website. They are worth $34 each, inclusive of access to the store. There are some rules that have been listed: guests have to be at least 10 years of age or older, at least 48 inches in height, and anyone under 13 will have to be accompanied by an adult. The guests must arrive half an hour before the slot that they have booked and comfortable shoes are recommended.

The wizarding world of Harry Potter and the magical school of Hogwarts has long been an object of fascination for the series’ legions of fans. Over the years, various elements from the franchise have been brought to life to bring fans that much closer to the vivid universe of witches and wizards. The fans of Harry Potter have always been passionate about the series featuring their favourite boy wizard. For instance, on International Dance Day this year, an unusual dance video went viral on the internet. The video showed how people in parts of Australia, America and the UK were dancing with a magic wand. Interestingly, most people who were seen in the dance video were wearing the Hogwarts school uniform. The clip, which will surely bring a smile to all Harry Potter fans across the globe, has been filmed in Melbourne, London, New York, and San Francisco. The 90 seconds clip was widely loved by netizens.

Harry Potter’s wand and eyeglasses, worn by Daniel Radcliffe during production on “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," promised to be one of the most sought-after items among memorabilia that went under the hammer in June at the Prop Store in California.

