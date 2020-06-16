BUZZ

Harry Potter Obsession to Saying 'Doggo', How Gen Z is Roasting Millennials on TikTok

Harry Potter Obsession to Saying 'Doggo', How Gen Z is Roasting Millennials on TikTok

Clash of generations?

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
Gen X, Gen Y, Boomers, Millenials. These are the names given to generations born over specific periods of time. But what is happening now on social media is something like a clash of generations, one generation dissing the other one, because coolness quotient, difference of opinion and obviously the fight over who is smarter and wise.

Millenials, born between 1981 to 1996, are not the youngest of the adults anymore. That title has been taken by Gen Z, those born between 1997 to 2012. And for millenials often haunted and bogged down by 'adulting', this fact gives them jitters.

To make matters worse for them gen Z is taking jibes at them on concepts like adulting and hence the clash of generations.

In a TikTok post recently, the comment section was filled with this clash, with Gen Z taking on the millenials.


"They're worried about their harry potter house but they live in a 1 bedroom apartment....y'all worried about the wrong houses" "I think every generation can agree that millennials are a mistake." These were some of the comments dissing the millenials. From Harry Potter obsession, being haunted by adulting, avocado toast and range of other things have been picked by the Gen Z in their savage comments on millenials.

Just yesterday, it was boomers vs the millenials. But there are other teams in the play too and now Gen Z vs millenials is happening.

While the early 90s kids were targetted for their love of Hogwarts and 'misplaced priorities', this tweet tried to sort out things for the youngest adults. Here is the reality check:

But here was the counter


The fight has gone to the choices of social media platforms

