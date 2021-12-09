Harry Potter Reunion's First Look with 'Golden Trio' is Tearing Us Up: 'Like They Never Left'

If one thing is certain in 2022, it is that Harry Potter fans are going to be able to dunk into a Potter-filled extravaganza immediately as the year kicks off, starting with the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" that will air on January 1, 2022 and share a LOT of details about the journey of making all the films, detailed interviews and conversations between these former co-stars. Now, while we cry happy tears, jump and down or just re-watch all the 8 Potter movies and embrace the Potterhead in all of us, HBO Max has shared a first-look with the three main stars of the films - Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The three actors are seen sitting in what seems to be the Gryffindor common room. The reunion special celebrates the 20 years of the first harry Potter film- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

HBO captioned the image," Like they never left."

A Twitter account ‘The Rowling Library’ of a literary magazine which shares all things Harry Potter and about books/writing material of author JK Rowling reshared the image. Fans reacted to the photo with wonderful delight exclaiming their excitement for the upcoming reunion special.

The Golden Trio. 20 years later. pic.twitter.com/esCcE9N8Xw— The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) December 8, 2021

The photo was captioned - “The Golden Trio. 20 years later."

im about to cry at work https://t.co/hG4uSn3rHN— ً (@yohsrecord) December 9, 2021

this is gonna hit me like a brick https://t.co/Jbl1AMYeQ4— andrews peter (@bnbbate) December 9, 2021

I can’t believe it’s been twenty years https://t.co/Y1KwKIq7ay— ❦t (@dressfearless) December 9, 2021

SCREAMS https://t.co/iDQeqMZ8WW— sav ᗢ misses harry 🙁 (@heavenIyweather) December 9, 2021

After all this time? Always⚡️📚♥️ https://t.co/tqA8qFUPeK— Meg Dugg (@Meg_Dugg) December 9, 2021

Apart from Radcliffe, Watson and Grint, the reunion episode will also feature other cast from the films including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

However, author JK Rowling, the creator behind the Potter universe will not be featuring in the reunion after the author’s stance regarding trans rights were criticised heavily. She was criticised for her views on the transgender community and was called a ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’ (TERF). The comments created a furore and even the stars of the series, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, distanced themselves from the creator of the franchise.

However, Rowling received support too from a large section of her readers who felt that her comments supported women and feminism and they trended #IStandWithJKRowling as fans expressed solidarity with her after she was cancelled out of the reunion episode.

Potter fans will also be treated to the third movie installment of the Fantastic Beasts series “Fantastic Beast: Secrets of Dumbledore’ later in summer of 2022.

