Harry Potter Reunion Trailer Makes Fans Miss 'Snape', 'Narcissa', Some Rue Rowling's Absence

Harry Potter, be it the books and films have always been an integral part of the Potterverse fans and when Emma Watson in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trailer says, “When things get really dark and times are hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer," the millions of ‘Potterheads’ across the world nod their heads. So it was an emotional rollercoaster that lasted 1:48 minutes when we were introduced to a faint idea of what the reunion is going to look like.

The trailer starts with a shot of the ‘Golden Trio’, main stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint sitting in what was the Gryffindor Common room and laughing. There is a perfect old friends catching up vibe to it, when you pick up from exactly where you left it all those years ago. The last installment of the Potter films ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 came out in 2011.

Filmed in the Warner Bros Studio Tour in London, the trailer then moves on to Radcliffe, Watson walking through different areas of the set, the Diagon Alley with its shops and lighted up counters to the ’93/4’ platform at King’s Cross station, the Great Hall set in Hogwarts until Watson while walking down sees former fellow castmate Tom Felton, who played Potter’s Slytherin nemesis Draco Malfoy.

We feel the emotions and the tears!

Radcliffe’s voiceover in the trailer is heard saying that the idea of the Potter films ending ‘scared him was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done.’ But seeing as “everyone is joyous" because he realizes “it wasn’t though."

Helena Bonham Carter who played the dark witch Bellatix Lestrange says what was a scene worth focusing on for her was when she “had to pretend to be Hermione pretending to be Belletrix" in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Ralph Fiennes, who played Dark Lord Voldermort reminisced how his sister, who had young children had told him when he had informed of being asked to play the character that “You’ve got to do it!”

“It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Grint says and he and Watson are shown to embrace.

The trailer also shows shots of cast members Gary Oldman, Bonnie Wright, James and Oliver Phelps and many others laughing and sharing a beautiful moment after all this time.

The reunion, however will not be featuring author JK Rowling after having courted controversy after some of her comments and stance were perceived to be anti-trans community.

Fans reacted on social media as many retweeted the trailer, some commented and many said they couldn’t wait to watch. Some also were affronted that the author was not part of the celebrations.

The fist film in the Potter film franchise released back in 2001- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It has spawned 8 films altogether as well as several games, digital experiences, studio tours and much more.

