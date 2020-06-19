Harry Potter to Donald Trump, Netizens Go Nuts as Viral 'FaceApp' Makes Comeback

To deal with the stress of isolation and social distancing, many across the world have resorted to taking up popular social media challenges, while others have gone back to fun apps that have been viral in the past. One such app that has regained popularity now is FaceApp.

The photo editing app offers some cool features with which you can change your look in terms of age, swap gender etc with just a tap on a button. One of the major plus points of the app is it’s free. However, in order to use some of the features you will have to pay some charges.

Faceapp hit the market in 2017 and has been becoming an on and off online trend. The app generates these realistic transformations using neural networks based on artificial intelligence. The mobile application has been developed by Russian Company Wireless Lab and is supported by both iOS and Android devices.

Many Twitter users have been sharing their gender-swapped or aged photos on microblogging site.

One of the users did a gender swap of the star cast of the popular series characters of Harry Potter. In the photos that have been shared on Twitter the person has gender swapped Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. Captioning the post, the user said, “Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy gender swap”. The famous character of Harry Potter was portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe. His two best friends Ron and Hermione were played by Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Draco Malfoy’s role was by Tom Felton.

Another person did a gender swap of US President Donald Trump.

Take a look at some of the other experiments that have been shared on Twitter:

Liza Soberano turns a boy via Face App. Ang pogiii.❤️ pic.twitter.com/l0r3H5A5fh — GARBOZA (@baldozagary2) June 19, 2020