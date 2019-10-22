Harry Potter's 'Invisibility Cloak' is Now Reality, Can Even Make Tanks and Troops Disappear
Who wouldn't want to possess an invisibility cloak that can help them hide from unwanted situations and save them from dangerous conditions?
Who wouldn't want to possess an invisibility cloak that can help them hide from unwanted situations and save them from dangerous conditions?
In J.K Rowling's Harry Potter series, you'd be lying if you said you weren't envious of Harry when he received an invisibility cloak as a Christmas present. Who wouldn't want to possess an invisibility cloak that can help them hide from unwanted situations and save them from dangerous conditions? A Canada-based company, Hyperstealth Biotechnology is already manufacturing camouflage uniforms for militaries across the globe. No, the company has applied for patent for a new “Quantum Stealth” material, which can help in disguising soldiers, tanks or even troops.
The company, Hyperstealth Biotechnology Corp, took over a decade to develop four patents. After years of efforts, the company finally has the main product ready. The invisible cloak is nothing but a thin sheet that can bend light, which leaves the person or thing standing behind it go virtually invisible.
Guy Cramer, Chief Executive and President at Hyperstealth Biotechnology Corp, told LADbible, “I’m excited to finally be able to speak about something that I haven’t been able to for the last nine years and while I have a passion for my work I’m both excited and concerned for the different uses that will be employed moving forward.”
The press release calls it a thin sheet that bends the light around a target to make it seemingly disappear. This light can be in the visible spectrum, ultraviolet, infrared, or shortwave infrared light. That is why; the company is calling it a ‘broadband invisibility cloak.’
Along with the invisibility cloaking, the company announced three other patent applications using the same material. These include a ‘solar panel amplifier’, a ‘holographic display system’ and ‘Laser Scattering, Deviation and Manipulation’.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NBA 2K20 Gameplay Will Unlock Limited Edition Nike Sneakers That You Can Buy
- Disha Patani Shares Insta Story Featuring Tiger Shroff, Captions it 'Bhai Bhai'
- New Olympic and Paralymic Emblem, Paris 2024 Unveils Golden Marianne Logo
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Quinton de Kock's Reaction After Indian Fan Breaches Security to Touch His Feet is Priceless