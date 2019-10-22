Take the pledge to vote

Harry Potter's 'Invisibility Cloak' is Now Reality, Can Even Make Tanks and Troops Disappear

Who wouldn't want to possess an invisibility cloak that can help them hide from unwanted situations and save them from dangerous conditions?

October 22, 2019
In J.K Rowling's Harry Potter series, you'd be lying if you said you weren't envious of Harry when he received an invisibility cloak as a Christmas present. Who wouldn't want to possess an invisibility cloak that can help them hide from unwanted situations and save them from dangerous conditions? A Canada-based company, Hyperstealth Biotechnology is already manufacturing camouflage uniforms for militaries across the globe. No, the company has applied for patent for a new “Quantum Stealth” material, which can help in disguising soldiers, tanks or even troops.

The company, Hyperstealth Biotechnology Corp, took over a decade to develop four patents. After years of efforts, the company finally has the main product ready. The invisible cloak is nothing but a thin sheet that can bend light, which leaves the person or thing standing behind it go virtually invisible.

Guy Cramer, Chief Executive and President at Hyperstealth Biotechnology Corp, told LADbible, “I’m excited to finally be able to speak about something that I haven’t been able to for the last nine years and while I have a passion for my work I’m both excited and concerned for the different uses that will be employed moving forward.”

The press release calls it a thin sheet that bends the light around a target to make it seemingly disappear. This light can be in the visible spectrum, ultraviolet, infrared, or shortwave infrared light. That is why; the company is calling it a ‘broadband invisibility cloak.’

Along with the invisibility cloaking, the company announced three other patent applications using the same material. These include a ‘solar panel amplifier’, a ‘holographic display system’ and ‘Laser Scattering, Deviation and Manipulation’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
