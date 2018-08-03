GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
2-min read

Harry Potter's Luna LoveGood is On a Mission-- To Save Indian Elephants

The Harry Potter star is looking out for the elephants in India from going extinct.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

August 3, 2018, 4:56 PM IST
Harry Potter's Luna LoveGood is On a Mission-- To Save Indian Elephants
The Harry Potter star is looking out for the elephants in India from going extinct.
Even though Indian tourism advertisements may be littered with pictures of elephants in scenic landscapes enjoying their natural environment - the reality of the situation is much darker. Spoiler, India isn't as 'incredible'.

The fact that these animals are often kept in deplorable conditions may be common knowledge, but in May this year, The Sun visited India with Evanna Lynch, famously known for playing "Luna Lovegood" on Harry Potter, where they found the atrocities committed on these elephants.

Now, Lynch is part of a petition that will be submitted to stop these crimes.




The petition which also includes Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan is to be submitted on Monday 6 August at noon at 10 Downing Street, according to a media release by Save the Asian Elephants, which is a non-profit organization that works to end the terrible cruelty and brutal conditions suffered by elephants in India and South East Asia. To protest the tourism which puts elephants in dire conditions, the petition demanded that the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) come up with a new law to ban the advertising or promotion in the UK of "unethical Asian elephant related holidays abroad."

Among a list of demands, the petition seeks that elephants in sanctuaries or wildlife reserves be only observed from a respectful distance. Lynch mentions in a statement that she decided to support the campaign after witnessing the treatment of captive elephants in Kerala.

She also added that the Asian elephant is "threatened with extinction," and "We must take action now."

This is not the first time that Lynch spoken up about animal cruelty. In a 2017 post on Instagram, she had petitioned to ban rabbit cages.







Important info if you love rabbits or just care about equality for animals 🐰💕🐰Despite being the second most farmed animal in Europe (330 million are slaughtered each year 😓😞) rabbits currently have no legal minimum welfare standards to protect them and almost 100% of them are raised in barren battery cages. However, on March 14th MEPs will have a chance to change this!! This day and this vote means a huge deal to the welfare of millions of rabbits and your signature on this petition can greatly influence their decision. Please show the EU parliament that people care about rabbits. Join me in signing @AnimalEquality petition urging British MEPs to #BanRabbitCages on March 14 at the EU Parliament: www.animalequality.net/banrabbitcages A post shared by Evanna Lynch (@msevylynch) on




The petition also demanded that The UK Environment Secretary engage in talks with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to end 'pajan' - which involves the use of baby elephants for tourism, and to restore proper treatment of captive elephants and to release them wherever possible.

