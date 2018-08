Harry Potter's Luna LoveGood is On a Mission-- To Save Indian Elephants

Even though Indian tourism advertisements may be littered with pictures of elephants in scenic landscapes enjoying their natural environment - the reality of the situation is much darker. Spoiler, India isn't as 'incredible'.The fact that these animals are often kept in deplorable conditions may be common knowledge, but in May this year, The Sun visited India with Evanna Lynch, famously known for playing "Luna Lovegood" on Harry Potter, where they found the atrocities committed on these elephants.Now, Lynch is part of a petition that will be submitted to stop these crimes.The petition which also includes Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan is to be submitted on Monday 6 August at noon at 10 Downing Street, according to a media release by Save the Asian Elephants, which is a non-profit organization that works to end the terrible cruelty and brutal conditions suffered by elephants in India and South East Asia. To protest the tourism which puts elephants in dire conditions, the petition demanded that the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) come up with a new law to ban the advertising or promotion in the UK of "unethical Asian elephant related holidays abroad."Among a list of demands, the petition seeks that elephants in sanctuaries or wildlife reserves be only observed from a respectful distance. Lynch mentions in a statement that she decided to support the campaign after witnessing the treatment of captive elephants in Kerala.She also added that the Asian elephant is "threatened with extinction," and "We must take action now."This is not the first time that Lynch spoken up about animal cruelty. In a 2017 post on Instagram, she had petitioned to ban rabbit cages.The petition also demanded that The UK Environment Secretary engage in talks with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to end 'pajan' - which involves the use of baby elephants for tourism, and to restore proper treatment of captive elephants and to release them wherever possible.