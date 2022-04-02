Harry Styles Dropped His New Song and Nothing is 'As it Was' on the Internet

Harry Styles dropped his new single ‘As it was’ yesterday and it’s safe to say, nothing is as it was on the Internet anymore. The iconic singer’s new album ‘Harry’s House’ is about to drop on May 20 and Twitter’s meltdown has already begun with the pilot single. This also means that Harry’s Fine Line- his last album- era is now officially over. His fans have been ardently enthusiastic ever since he was a part of One Direction and soon, their memes and analyses of As it Was took over social media. The song has an upbeat tune that goes along with rather melancholic lyrics that seem intimate and personal. Harry has revealed over the course of interviews to various publications that he does tend to write from personal experience. As such, fans were overwhelmed with this delicate little glimpse into the singer’s mind.

.@Harry_Styles' #AsItWas is currently challenging the all-time record for biggest single day streams for a song in Spotify history.— chart data (@chartdata) April 1, 2022

my two moods while listening to as it was by harry styles pic.twitter.com/oH71hzKFa0— elodie ♡’s chrissy30 DAYS BEFORE ASHE (@swtcreature28) March 31, 2022

#AsItWas by Harry StylesTHE BEAT THE LYRICS pic.twitter.com/glOKTMmNAw — bea ☀️ || LTWT ERA || (@potatoxsunshine) April 1, 2022

Recently, Harry unwittingly made someone’s day even without one of his catchy songs. Spanish singer Rosalia told Jimmy Fallon that she often changes her phone number, not knowing her previous digits would eventually be recycled. And during one point, when Rosalia did change her number, Styles was not aware of it. “So Harry Styles texts you, thinking it’s you, but someone else has the phone number?" Fallon asked Rosalia. Confirming this, Rosalia revealed the hilarious conversation that happened between Styles and the new owner of Rosalia’s old cell phone number. The singer showed the screenshots of the text conversation on the show.

