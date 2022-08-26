Harry Styles Pausing His Concert to Call Fan's Ex-Boyfriend Shows Why He's So Loved

American singer Harry Styles has a huge fan following and his fans would do anything to attend his concerts. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Harry’s concerts go sold out pretty swiftly. The lucky ones cop the tickets, but the luckier ones grab Harry’s attention.

A recent video from his concert that is going viral shows the singer briefly pausing his concert in the United States just to call a heartbroken fan’s ex-boyfriend. This happened after the singer noticed a fan holding a handwritten sign. “Dear Harry Styles, my ex called after seven years. What do I do?,” it read. After the fan caught Harry’s attention, the singer asked her how long her relationship lasted.

To this, the fan named Ingrid replied that they dated for a year and that her ex-partner’s name was Josh. She further added add that he was a nice guy. “Can I call Josh?,” Harry Styles asked amid the loud cheers of fans. The singer also asked her why they broke up. To this, the fan replied by saying that there were “many reasons”. She then handed over her phone to the singer. Have a look at the video:

After dialing the phone, Harry can be heard saying, “Hello, Josh? Hello? Is that Josh? Is that Josh?.” Speaking to his fan, he said, “Ingrid, I wish you all the happiness. It’s not with Josh. There’s someone else. There’s someone else who’s going to treat you with respect.” He further added, “They’re gonna love you for who you are. Josh? It’s never Josh.” Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 19K views.

A video that earlier went viral showed a man at Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden tuning out of the music and watching a football game. Uploaded by Instagram handle Unilad, the video has left many people perplexed. “Sold out show….it warms my heart knowing he took a ticket from some poor fan who really wanted it,” read the caption.

In the video, Harry Styles can be seen performing on the stage. On the other hand, there is a man who is sitting, completely unbothered and watching a football match. The video has managed to gather nearly 40K views. “You just know he’s the chaperone for the night ahha,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “That’s deff the dad that had to go with his daughter.”

