Harry Styles Says His Movie 'Feels Like a Movie', Chris Pine's Face Becomes Instant Meme

Harry Styles, the internet’s darling on most days, is probably a little worried now. The Don’t Worry Darling cast drama involving director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh saw its zenith at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie had its premiere. Styles, on the other hand, was involved in some drama of his own, where a video ridiculously attempted to show him “spitting” on co-star Chris Pine. While those allegations have been refuted by both of their teams, Styles couldn’t yet catch a break because of an interview at the festival that’s going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Styles could be seen giving a word-salad explanation of why he liked working in Don’t Worry Darling. “My favourite thing about the movie is that it feels like a movie,” he begins. Whatever follows doesn’t sound any better and doesn’t do anything to clarify what he was trying to say. Presumably, Styles was attempting to say that the movie is the kind that one needed to watch in theatres- with its grand sets and stylized costumes- a valid debate. However, he spectacularly failed to get his point across.

Some said he was nervous, others said they kind of got his point, while yet others said he should have been more professional with his answers throughout the Venice Film Festival interviews. Regardless, the video got the full meme treatment, especially with Chris Pine appearing to “astral project” out of his body.

this is even funnier when you remember chris has a bachelors in english from berkeley and he grew up in the film industry and now he’s sitting next to someone saying “my favourite thing about the movie is like it feels like a movie” pic.twitter.com/1lKltp4ZPU — franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022

we’re witnessing chris pine going through his joker moment in real time pic.twitter.com/NpI8Owv4xy — franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

Harry Styles: “The movie… feels like a movie you know?” Chris Pine: pic.twitter.com/woEB7CFMnn — chimp with a machine gun (@ethan_2K2) September 6, 2022

YOU KNOW MY FAVOURITE THING ABOUT THE MOVIE IS LIKE IT FEELS LIKE A LIKE A MOVIE IT FEELS LIKE A REAL LIKE YOU KNOW GO TO THE THEATRE FILM MOVIE THAT YOU KNOW YOU KIND OF THE REASON WHY YOU GO TO WATCH SOMETHING ON THE BIG SCREEN AND I THINK pic.twitter.com/hyoOFFQxHi — Captain Revo (@Captain_Revo) September 5, 2022

" The intention of the film is to be really entertaining. And I think it’s a really entertaining film. I think it’s, my favourite thing about the movie is that it feels like a movie. Like go to a theatre film, movie"

PIÙ CHIARO DI COSÌ NON C'ERA #venezia79 #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/jA9sYtcsC4 — Laura (@_its_laus) September 5, 2022

While the jury’s still out on Styles’ acting in Don’t Worry Darling, at least legions of fans think his music is good.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here