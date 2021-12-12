Harsh Goenka's US Friend Asked, 'What Does India Look Like'? His Reply Was a Simple Video

Harsh Goenka’s tweets are usually funny, knowledgeable or sometimes just nice anecdotes the businessman wants to share with all his followers. Recently Goenka shared a tweet where he said that he was asked by a friend from America about India. Goenka tweeted that his friend asked him, “What does India look like?", to which without answering in words, he sent a small video to him. So what did Goenka send his friend? A video of a peacock unfurling its beautiful mane of feathers.

An American friend asked me “What does India look like?” I sent him this video.pic.twitter.com/opCOxP9f44— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 11, 2021

Now we definitely agree with Mr Goenka. True to the range of colours as seen in a peacock’s feathers, India is known for its unique identity that also includes its rich diversity. The video that Goenka sent his friend was originally shared from a Twitter handle @fubiz.

Social media users also agreed to Goenka’s answer to his friend. Check out some of the comments:

Our National Bird comes to the Nation's aid - at least in answering an American friend.— Karthick Varadarajan (@KarthickVarada1) December 11, 2021

What better than representing National bird peacock — Darshana Bhatt (@DarshanaBhatt2) December 11, 2021

Wah….Multifaceted… Captivating..That's our India. Ever Charming and Vibrant. — Pavitra Kumar Dubey, IRS (@Pavitradubey) December 12, 2021

One person had a hilarious take to this:

He is trying to impress She Not Americans https://t.co/j4H8HgM6sW — MAHESH MENNDIRATTA (@MAHESHMENDIRAT3) December 11, 2021

Perfect morning motivation https://t.co/Q615egUUY8— Veeresh Veeru (@Veeresh76907788) December 12, 2021

Another person shared a small video and urged Goenka to share with his friend too.

This is what I was talking about when I said Taj Mahal isn't the only beautiful thing in INDIA !! https://t.co/KdlrTztTi0— Hardik Gori (@HadsGori) December 11, 2021

India is indeed known for its diversity, be it in its people, regions, landscapes, culture, art, food and many other aspects but what makes us stand out is also the fact that in the face of some much variety, we still have the same beating heart, a unity in our midst. For every less tha nice incident that we come across, there is a far more unifying, beautiful incident we find that reestablishes our faith in our country.

