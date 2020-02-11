Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Harsh Goenka Compares This 'Snoopy' Dog with Neighbours in Hilarious Video, Wins Twitter

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a hilarious clip and went on to boost the post’s 'laugh out loud' quotient by comparing the dog to a neighbour, who does not mind their own business.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Harsh Goenka Compares This 'Snoopy' Dog with Neighbours in Hilarious Video, Wins Twitter
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/Harsh Goenka)

Puppies and dogs usually take little time to go viral on social media owing to their endearing “aww factor”. However, they also end up making us laugh with their tomfoolery at times.

In one such recent example, industrialist Harsh Goenka posted a hilarious clip on his Twitter account and went on to boost the post’s “laugh out loud” quotient by comparing the dog to a neighbour, who does not mind their own business.

The RPG Enterprises chairman captioned the video, “Mind your own business. But when you love your neighbor as yourself”.

In the 31-second long clip, a dog can be seen stretching its legs to get a view past a wall. In order to do so, it ends up climbing up the wall using its front paws as its hind ones go up a tree nearby.

It must have gotten tired of stretching or had its fill of poking, as it quickly sprang down.

Twitter was naturally amused.

One Twitter user claimed the dog to be a “Baba Ramdev follower” or “A Big Boss viewer”.

Another user thought the canine was finishing a snooping task given by the detective owner “Sherlock Holmes”.

Some Twitterati even gave the video a political colour.

