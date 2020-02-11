Harsh Goenka Compares This 'Snoopy' Dog with Neighbours in Hilarious Video, Wins Twitter

Puppies and dogs usually take little time to go viral on social media owing to their endearing “aww factor”. However, they also end up making us laugh with their tomfoolery at times.

In one such recent example, industrialist Harsh Goenka posted a hilarious clip on his Twitter account and went on to boost the post’s “laugh out loud” quotient by comparing the dog to a neighbour, who does not mind their own business.

Mind your own business. But when you love your neighbor as yourself...... pic.twitter.com/6YdJahk2if — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 10, 2020

The RPG Enterprises chairman captioned the video, “Mind your own business. But when you love your neighbor as yourself”.

In the 31-second long clip, a dog can be seen stretching its legs to get a view past a wall. In order to do so, it ends up climbing up the wall using its front paws as its hind ones go up a tree nearby.

It must have gotten tired of stretching or had its fill of poking, as it quickly sprang down.

Twitter was naturally amused.

This reminds me song of old movie PadosanMere samne vali khidki me ek Chand ka tukda rehta hai — Dipen Hingu (@dipen_hingu) February 10, 2020

Curious Dog 😂 — arora 🇮🇳 (@arorafbd) February 10, 2020

😂 😂 😂 😂... Deewaron ke bhi kaan hotey hai 😀 😀 😀 — Pankaj Maheshwari (@Pankajasawa) February 10, 2020

One Twitter user claimed the dog to be a “Baba Ramdev follower” or “A Big Boss viewer”.

Either a Baba Ramdev follower or A Big Boss viewer !! — VishalPurohit (@vishalsoch) February 10, 2020

Another user thought the canine was finishing a snooping task given by the detective owner “Sherlock Holmes”.

Sherlock Holmes ka Doggy hai ye 😂😂 — Suyash H Jagtap (@Jagtap7799) February 10, 2020

Some Twitterati even gave the video a political colour.

Imran Khan trying to peep across LOC 😂 — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) February 10, 2020

Haha snoopy neighbour — Anuradha dua (@DuaAnuradha) February 10, 2020

