Harsh Goenka Enthralled by Tibetan Monk's Rendition of Ganesh Vandana

Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, is well-known for being very active on social media. He frequently shares clever and fascinating posts that grab people’s attention online. Now, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the RPG Group Chairman retweeted an old video of a Tibetan monk’s beautiful rendition of the Ganesh Vandana on his Twitter handle. Mr Goenka posted an 84-second video clip of Tibetan monk Ani Choying Dolma singing the Ganesh Vandana with the caption, “The most soulful Ganesh Vandana by a Tibetan monk Ani Choying Dolma!” and the hashtag “Ganesh Chaturthi.”

The most soulful Ganesh vandana by a Tibetan monk Ani Choying Dolma! #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/gvY4zvysud — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 11, 2021

Ani Choying Dolma’s devotional rendition of the prayer garnered praise from Goenka last year as well. Mr Goenka first shared the video on September 11, 2021, and it was retweeted this year. The retweet has received over 74,000 views and 3,600 likes since it was uploaded. The post has been retweeted by over 700 people. Internet users agreed with Mr Goenka and the monk’s voice has received a lot of compliments from users in the post’s comment section.

“Prayers don’t belong to a person, a cast or a creed. It’s the piousness of the heart, the soul, that seeks well-being for each and every entity,” one Twitter user commented.

Prayers don't belong to a person, a cast or a creed. It's the piousness of the heart, the soul, that seeks well being for each and every entity. — Rahul Khatri (@RahulBarmer1) September 11, 2021

Another user commented, “Beautifully chanted extremely clear worth sharing. Everyone must know how Tibetans Chants so beautifully. Thanks, great and divine sharing .”

Beautifully Chanted Extremely Clear Worth Sharing. Everyone must know how Tibetans Chants so beautifully. Thanks Great and Devine Sharing — kalyan kumar (@kalyank86847718) September 11, 2021

Additionally, Mr Goenka recently shared a video of a Ganesh idol that required the use of motors and engineering to move in such a way as to depict the idol bestowing blessings on the worshippers.

Simple engineering technique that makes the idol so meaningful!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/rbvpnlTQLA — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 31, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, started on August 31, Wednesday this year. The 10-day festival will come to an end on September 9. Ganesh Visarjan is observed on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth day. After a large street procession on this day, followers of Lord Ganesha immerse his idols in water bodies.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here