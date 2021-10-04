CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RaveParty#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Buzz » Harsh Goenka Shares 'Indians Ahead' Graph But Twitter is Worried of 'Brain Drain'
2-MIN READ

Harsh Goenka Shares 'Indians Ahead' Graph But Twitter is Worried of 'Brain Drain'

While Harsh Goenka's intention was purely to point out how Indians were in the lead in this, many netizens saw it in a different light. (Image: twitter/Harsh Goenka)

While Harsh Goenka's intention was purely to point out how Indians were in the lead in this, many netizens saw it in a different light. (Image: twitter/Harsh Goenka)

Netizens commented on Harsh Goenka's post how this was actually detrimental to the progress of India as people are going out of the country due to lack of jobs.

Harsh Goenka often shares interesting facts and figures about a wide array of subjects or people and a lot of them often lead to interesting discussions on social media. In a similar vein, a post recently retweeted by the businessman has resulted in mixed reactions from netizens. The post, originally shared by an evangelist named Vala Afshar in July shared data on the the world’s highly educated migrants working and residing in various OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) nations.

The OECD is an inter government economic organisation which has 38 countries as its members. The data by Afshar showed that with 3.12 million, Indians are leading the list. And while Mr Goenka’s intention was purely to point out how Indians were in the lead in this, many netizens saw it in a different light.

Many commented how this was actually detrimental to the progress of India as more and more people are going out of the country due to lack of jobs and better opportunities in their own homeland. Check out a few comments:

While the concerns of the people are genuine, a significant change can happen if the job opportunities are expanded in the country as much as talent is being churned out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

first published:October 04, 2021, 13:18 IST