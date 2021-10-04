Harsh Goenka Shares 'Indians Ahead' Graph But Twitter is Worried of 'Brain Drain'

Harsh Goenka often shares interesting facts and figures about a wide array of subjects or people and a lot of them often lead to interesting discussions on social media. In a similar vein, a post recently retweeted by the businessman has resulted in mixed reactions from netizens. The post, originally shared by an evangelist named Vala Afshar in July shared data on the the world’s highly educated migrants working and residing in various OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) nations.

The OECD is an inter government economic organisation which has 38 countries as its members. The data by Afshar showed that with 3.12 million, Indians are leading the list. And while Mr Goenka’s intention was purely to point out how Indians were in the lead in this, many netizens saw it in a different light.

Many commented how this was actually detrimental to the progress of India as more and more people are going out of the country due to lack of jobs and better opportunities in their own homeland. Check out a few comments:

Isn't it damaging? Our most educated had to look out for greener pasture? Isn't it an indication that we are not able to provide them productive opportunity? I guess, this "brain drain" did stall in between.— Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal (@sanjayjaiswal51) October 3, 2021

Indeed ahead ? How come ?? Doesn't that also mean that more migration is taking place at that level too ??? Meaning that fewer options available back home !!! — Living Being Deep (@LivingBeingDeep) October 3, 2021

That only illustrates how the best are treated in India!If India provides right opportunity and they all come back then that's something to tell— Shankar (@Shankar17399168) October 3, 2021

Sir, it's disheartening that vishwaguru nation's student migrate for study and not the teachers.Hope charity investment are done in higher studies in India and people from OECD come to India for study — rajivgoyal (@rajivgoyal) October 3, 2021

It is pity that Indian government and corporate cannot hold them in our own country. These migrants include IITians, MBBS Doctors on which govt had invested big chunk of tax payers money..— Arpit Kulshreshtha (@kulshreshthaarp) October 3, 2021

It is a shame that we loose our brightest to others. It is a shame that we have such lopsided education system in place, priorities in place, corrupt mechanisms in place that the brightest have to migrate. And the migration just got agressive in last few years.— KTrehan (@trehankaran) October 3, 2021

Get educated in India and develop an already developed nation. The system is weird.— Shibi Payamal (@ShibiPayamal) October 3, 2021

While the concerns of the people are genuine, a significant change can happen if the job opportunities are expanded in the country as much as talent is being churned out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.