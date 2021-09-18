CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Harsh Goenka Lists How to 'Enjoy Pleasures of Zen Life', Twitter Reacts
2-MIN READ

Harsh Goenka Lists How to 'Enjoy Pleasures of Zen Life', Twitter Reacts

Harsh Goenka shared 10 golden rules for anybody who wants to lead a Zen life and spend every moment of life with ease and pleasure. (Image: twitter)

The tweet, apart from being informational and guiding, also hints that Goenka also follows a set of Zen rules to attain calm and stability.

It is now well-established that Harsh Goenka is a Twitterati. His streak of tweets never fails to catch netizens’ attention. From hilarious to motivational, from mind-bending to heartwarming -Goenka’s tweets have touched every category. Besides being an avid social media user, Goenka also handles a gigantic empire, the Ram Prasad Goenka Group. Yet, despite having so much on his plate, he still manages to play all his roles right.

And the secret behind this smooth journey of his might be the Zen lifestyle. Recently, he shared 10 golden rules for anybody who wants to lead a Zen life and spend every moment of life with ease and pleasure. The tweet, apart from being informational and guiding, also hints that Goenka also follows a set of Zen rules to attain calm and stability.

Harsh, in the tweet, wrote, “How to enjoy pleasures of a Zen life,” and mentions ten short and crisp rules – Do less, Meditate, Do it slowly, Live simply, among others – that will lead to the attainment of pleasure.

Here is the tweet:

The tweet struck a chord with a lot of people who are on the path to find the balance between order and chaos. Many shared their learnings and wisdom while replying to the tweet.

One user stated how controlling desires also leads to Zen life, to which Goenka replied with a smiling emoji.

Another user shared a hilarious topical meme saying, “I had to share.”

Goenka has 1.6 million followers on Twitter, and all those followers never have to face disappointment as the entrepreneur’s Twitter game is always on point. Recently, his tweet ensured pread like wildfire where he shared a screenshot of a message from an employee’s wife asking for the resumption of her husband’s work from the office. In the caption, Goenka wrote, “Don’t know how to respond to her.”

If you do not follow Goenka yet, you have to do it now since he doesn’t just write but shares amazing video content too. Moreover, life advice such as this is an added bonus.

first published:September 18, 2021, 15:19 IST