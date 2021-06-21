Harsh Goenka Shared a Video of Monkeys Sliding Down Building and Its the Perfect Action Movie Scene

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and shared an incredible video of two monkeys. The video featured the monkeys coming down from the top of a high building with utter ease. The netizens were impressed and stunned at the same time after watching monkeys’ skills. The video started with one of the monkeys climbing down the building and is followed by the second. Both of them did not use any support and successfully managed to climb down in perfect synchronisation.

Take a look at the video -

There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day….. pic.twitter.com/ceciyhKTox— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2021

Shared on June 19, the clip has gathered over 10 lakh views and hundreds of reactions. Twitter users were amazed at the acrobatic skills of the mammals. While some compared the monkey duo with the character of SpiderMan, others wrote that the monkeys would perfectly fit in the next Mission Impossible movie. A few users had posed some questions too, one of them had asked the business tycoon that how he manages to get such gem videos. The other user had an interesting question, he asked if these monkeys watch Hollywood films.

Here is how users reacted to the video shared by Goenka:

It’s not simple sir. I tried once. 🙈— PЯΞ💤 (@PrezzVerde) June 19, 2021

This looks like the game I use to play in my childhood…. A monkey in a spring loaded stick bring up n down. I miss those toys!!— Sunaina🇮🇳 (@SunainaWorld) June 19, 2021

So Thrilling-how do you manage to find such GEMS.Thanks for posting it.Keep it up.— Brij (@brij0711) June 20, 2021

Getting down from K2 😁— Koushik Das🇮🇳 (@koushikdas47) June 20, 2021

“Someone please add Mission Impossible music in the background,” wrote a Twitter user.

Someone please add mission impossible background music— GK (@ganeshkumar90) June 20, 2021

Recently, multiple monkey videos are doing rounds on social media and are leaving netizens amazed. A video of the Delhi metro went viral on social media, in which the passengers were accompanied by a special companion. In a video shared on Twitter, the monkey was seen sitting in a coach of the metro, and in the background, a man is heard saying ‘Yamuna bank.’ Yamuna Bank is one of the stations that are on the blue line of the Delhi metro. In no time, the video became the talk of the town and garnered headlines. Now,

So how did you like the action flick inspired video?

