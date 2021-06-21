CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#InternationalYogaDay#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Harsh Goenka Shared a Video of Monkeys Sliding Down Building and Its the Perfect Action Movie Scene
2-MIN READ

Harsh Goenka Shared a Video of Monkeys Sliding Down Building and Its the Perfect Action Movie Scene

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared clip of two monkey coming down from the top of a high building with utter ease. (Credit: Harsh Goenka/Twitter)

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared clip of two monkey coming down from the top of a high building with utter ease. (Credit: Harsh Goenka/Twitter)

The video started with one of the monkeys climbing down the building and is followed by the second. Both of them did not use any support and successfully managed to climb down in perfect synchronisation.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and shared an incredible video of two monkeys. The video featured the monkeys coming down from the top of a high building with utter ease. The netizens were impressed and stunned at the same time after watching monkeys’ skills. The video started with one of the monkeys climbing down the building and is followed by the second. Both of them did not use any support and successfully managed to climb down in perfect synchronisation.

Take a look at the video -

Shared on June 19, the clip has gathered over 10 lakh views and hundreds of reactions. Twitter users were amazed at the acrobatic skills of the mammals. While some compared the monkey duo with the character of SpiderMan, others wrote that the monkeys would perfectly fit in the next Mission Impossible movie. A few users had posed some questions too, one of them had asked the business tycoon that how he manages to get such gem videos. The other user had an interesting question, he asked if these monkeys watch Hollywood films.

RELATED NEWS

Here is how users reacted to the video shared by Goenka:

“Someone please add Mission Impossible music in the background,” wrote a Twitter user.

Recently, multiple monkey videos are doing rounds on social media and are leaving netizens amazed. A video of the Delhi metro went viral on social media, in which the passengers were accompanied by a special companion. In a video shared on Twitter, the monkey was seen sitting in a coach of the metro, and in the background, a man is heard saying ‘Yamuna bank.’ Yamuna Bank is one of the stations that are on the blue line of the Delhi metro. In no time, the video became the talk of the town and garnered headlines. Now,

So how did you like the action flick inspired video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 21, 2021, 20:02 IST