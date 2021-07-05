Harsh Goenka Shared Stunning Video of 'Cloud Waterfall' in Mizoram, Netizens React

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has retweeted a stunning video of ‘cloud waterfall’. The clip has been shot in Aizawl, Mizoram. The formation of cloud waterfalls requires very specific weather conditions to take shape. Till now, the video has been viewed over 20 thousand times. The video has been originally shared by a person named Simon Jaeger.

In a part of the caption, The Better India, who originally shared the clip, wrote, “Clouds cascade down the mountains at Aizawl in Mizoram, creating a mesmerizing ‘cloud waterfall’”. Netizens were curious to know the science behind this beautiful scene. A person who seemed to know about it revealed that this happens due to differential heating in the mountain regions that leads to a difference in air mass. As a result, the cold air or fog cloud goes at the bottom and hot air comes on top.

Clouds cascade down the mountains at Aizawl in Mizoram, creating a mesmerizing 'cloud waterfall'!This viral phenomenon requires very specific weather conditions to take shape, making it a rare sight to behold. VC: Simon Jaeger (simon.jaeger.587 on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/VieStWaysA — The Better India (@thebetterindia) July 3, 2021

A different user shared a short clip of Cloud cover at a beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag.

Cloud cover at Tarasa beach, Vizag pic.twitter.com/w0w4ofhA9U— Samajika Sanyasi (@samajikasanyasi) July 5, 2021

Some users have also shared gorgeous photos of nature in the comments. These snaps are from different parts of the country including Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

Sky road. Clicked this pic in Patal Bhuvaneshwar, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/kuMb0qixDH— Suchitra Varkal (@SuchitraVarkal) July 5, 2021

One person also mentioned how Northeast India is a great place for tourists. He added that there is a need to develop that part of the country so that it is capable of handling tourism at all levels.

North East India has so much to offer for tourists. Has to get more developed to handle tourism at all levels.— Vineet Bagri (@vineet_bagri) July 4, 2021

Goenka, who is quite a regular on Twitter, has also shared a Monday motivation tip with his fans. He has urged his virtual family to make sure that they are being kind to people. The industrialist also touched upon how people are still healing from things that they may not talk about. He wrote, “Be kind. Everyone is still healing from things they may not speak about.”

Be kind. Everyone is still healing from things they may not speak about.#MondayMotivation— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 5, 2021

What is your reaction to this beautiful natural wonder?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here