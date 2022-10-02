Harsh Goenka Shares Drone Footage of Mount Everest, Netizens Left Speechless

The internet has an insatiable appetite when it comes to mesmerizing shoots. Every day, a new drone shot video is trending on social media. Recently, Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka shared magnificent visuals of the Himalayan mountains’ highest peak, Mount Everest captured by a mountaineer on Twitter. The now-viral clip shows the aerial view of the mountains cladded with a snow blanket. After a few short clips, it shows a group of mountaineers trekking towards the peak. The trail is evident in the video captured through the drone.

The video also shared the glorious sunrise painting the snow mountains in shades of orange. Then a mountaineer sitting at the top of the peak of Mount Everest. The next shot showed a man flying his drone above 9,232.86 metres from sea level (as mentioned in the clip). The 360-degree aerial shot is breathtaking as it shows the peak from every angle.

The industrialist penned the caption of the post, “Some magnificent visuals of Mount Everest captured by a drone!”

Some magnificent visuals of Mount Everest captured by a drone! pic.twitter.com/7tsIVMzyBc — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 30, 2022

Twitter users have been left spell-bounded by the two-minute video. “What spectacular visuals…How the new age technology helps in exploring wonders from nature,” said one of the users. Another person said, “Epic video. Mesmerizing view. Good job done by person operating drone. Very good work done by you sir ji for posting this video (sic).”

One of the cyber surfers added, “Drone visuals are like the dawn of heavenly vision.”

Another user, “I wanted to see heaven. I went to the Himalayas and knew how heaven would be like!”

The clip has been viewed by around 78 thousand users since it was uploaded.

Earlier, the drone shot of the landscape of the cold desert Spiti Valley had left the internet in awe. The drone snaps highlighted the texture of the mountains and the beautiful Spiti river flowing in the valley alongside the road.

