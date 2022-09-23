Harsh Goenka Shares Hilarious Video on Why IT Employees Want to Continue WFH

When the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has become a norm across various industries, especially the IT sector. Even now, as COVID restrictions have been lifted and people are back in the office, many IT companies continue to follow work from home or a hybrid model. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a hilarious video of social media influencer Shraddha explaining an IT employee’s reasons for why WFH was needed.

The video posted on Twitter shows Shraddha answering whether she will be returning to the office for work. “After discovering remote work that has been set up by our HR and admin, you want me to go outside? Never!” she says. And what’s the connection between the hybrid model and frogs? Watch the video to know

“Will IT folks be coming back to work?” Goenka wrote in the caption

Will IT folks be coming back to work? 😀@AiyyoShraddha pic.twitter.com/jeOMtTp1Fx — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 22, 2022

The video has garnered a ton of reactions from social media users, who shared their interesting opinions on working from home “Not sure about fresh grad but oldies mostly will come to the office… it’s really boring sometimes to sit at home alone and watch a wall in front of you,” a user wrote.

Someone said, “We cannot contradict or dispute that technology has helped in yielding more productivity. This seems to be a future mantra too. She has a point. If the objectives are met, then we should go to the right side. WFH will not be a deterrent.”

“My manager recently sent out an email saying we need to start WFO, I read it as Work from ome,” read a third comment.

Another user commented, “Wish every HR was smart like you. Remote work is being more productive in saving travel time and travel cost for poor techies.”

The video stacked up nearly 1.85 lakh views since being posted online.

