Harsh Goenka Shares 'Monsoon Mood' With This Relatable Animation, Watch

Parts of India, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala received heavy downpour today due to the onset of southwest monsoon rain. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who often shares motivational, funny, and bizarre videos, took to Twitter to represent the monsoon mood of people. He shared a cute animated illustration, which was created by Bohra Sisters. The video indeed represents the monsoon mood of people. The Bohra sisters are popular for telling tales with their animated videos and GIFs.

In the video, an old couple is featured who is seated outside a tea stall and is enjoying a hot cup of tea while it is raining outside. A young boy and girl are also seen enjoying some pakoda, which is quite synonymous with the rainy weather. The popular song ‘Dekho Mausam Kya Bahar Hai’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh is heard playing in the background of the animation. While sharing the video, Goenka wrote, “Monsoon mood, have fun.”

The video has garnered over 5,000 views and enormous comments. Twitterati could not miss this opportunity to flaunt their collection of fun videos.

One of the users shared an absurd rain dance video, in which a man is seen dancing with an umbrella on the road while it’s downpouring.

“Yes, we are having fun with Pakora. What about you Sir!,” wrote a second. While a third already started missing her evening walks which have gone for a toss due to rain showers.

Yes, we are having fun with Pakora. What about you Sir !— SRIRAM CHEKURI (@teamauditors11) July 18, 2021

Well while its beautiful rain evening walk will have to be missed!Its raining!— Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) July 18, 2021

Some even praised Goenka for always updating something unique. A user wrote that his mood was refreshed after viewing the short clip.

Sir, you always post something unique, its 😍— Nothing Serious! (@Mukul1611) July 18, 2021

Mood fresh ho gaya sir— Chhaya Jain (@chhayajolly) July 18, 2021

Delhi has been witnessing incessant rainfall since the wee hours, today. The rain showers have brought some respite for the Delhiites from the scorching heat. However, the national capital also encountered their ‘every monsoon struggle’ – that is severe waterlogging. Even in Gurugram, several photos and videos surfaced which featured the vehicles partially submerged in water.

