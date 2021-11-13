Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Delicious 'Jhalmuri', Twitter Wants Him to Start a Chain

Street food has lovers from all categories of people. The flavours that street food offers are unlike no other, especially the kick that jolts up your palate and might leave you teary-eyed. Rest assured, these are tears of satisfaction. Business tycoon and the powertrain of the RPG locomotive, Harsh Goenka, recently took to Twitter to reveal that he is a big fan of street food. However, just like we have our favourites and preferences, Goenka, too, is specific about his choices. There is one dish out of a variety of street foods that makes Goenka’s mouth water.

Sharing the preparation video of his favourite street snack, Goenka, in the caption, wrote, “There is panipuri, bhel puri, ragda pattice, but my all-time favourite snack is Jhalmuri. What gives it the special kick is the mustard oil.” Jhalmuri is a very popular street snack usually made in Kolkata and is as easy to make as it is to eat. Variations of the street snack in found in many other cities across India too.

The video shared by Goenka shows the entire procedure of making lip-smacking Jhalmuri with all the ingredients. The vendor, during the process, asks, ‘Do you want it spicy?” to which Goenka replies with an affirmation. In the end, the vendor spears a plastic spoon in the Jhalmuri and hands it over to Goenka.

There is panipuri, bhel puri, ragda pattice, but my all time favourite snack is jhalmuri. What gives it the special kick is mustard oil. pic.twitter.com/MAyeZgvKTf— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 12, 2021

Netizens felt very relatable and commented how they, too, are in love with Jhalmuri. One user asked Goenka where can he find authentic Jhalmuri in Mumbai.

Sir, any idea where you get authentic jhalmuri in Mumbai— nilesh shah (@nileshah49) November 12, 2021

To which, Goenka replied with a location, which might be where you may spot Goenka enjoying Jhalmuri.

F road marine drive— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 12, 2021

One user wrote, “Eating homemade Jhalmuri now!” to which Goenka replied, “Wow.”

Eating homemade jhalmuri now !— Shailja Agarwal (@MOTS__UK) November 12, 2021

One user asked Goenka, “HV Ji, why not have a Jhalmuri party with your follower someday with gram chilla and Sandesh too?”

Let’s see if Goenka’s love for Jhalmuri ends up him actually organizing this party. What do you think?

