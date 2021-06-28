CHANGE LANGUAGE
Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Robots Enforcing Covid-19 Protocols, Netizens React
2-MIN READ

Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Robots Enforcing Covid-19 Protocols, Netizens React

Credits: Twitter/ Harsh Goenka

Credits: Twitter/ Harsh Goenka

In a minute clip shared on Twitter, different machines are seen pulling off different functions.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share a video that features robots that are seen enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour. In a minute clip shared on Twitter, different machines are seen pulling off different functions. One machine has the ability to nudge people who are not wearing a mask, while another robot is seen vaccinating people door to door, and a different machine which not only nudges but also provides a mask to those who are not wearing it. The video has been titled ‘This should be in India’.

Ever since Goenka has posted the video, it has garnered over 18 thousand views and many reactions in the comments. A woman user gave a reality check in reply to the tweet saying that the machines will be smeared with ‘paan stains’ in no time. Furthermore, she also wrote that people in India will end up selling the parts of the machine in ‘Chor Bazar.’

RELATED STORIES

A netizen mentioned how these robots are needed in housing societies where educated people continue to roam around without wearing a mask. Another user agreed that these machines are needed in India. He urged Goenka to provide the same in Delhi and Mumbai.

Some other reactions included:

Previously, Goenka had shared a part of this clip on Twitter. In the bit, he had posted only one machine was shown. That tweet got over 34 thousand views and over 70 comments.

People shared different opinions in reply to the tweet. One person mentioned how the business tycoon should read up more so that he realises that there are different opinions regarding wearing a mask. Another user mentioned how the harm caused by unmasking is different in various situations and occasions.

A Twitter user also opined that the cost of manpower is less in India. So, a person can be used to do this job instead of a machine-made from metal.

A bunch of people also agreed to Goenka’s suggestion of this machine being installed at every crossing.

first published:June 28, 2021, 17:59 IST