Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Women Making Unique Rangoli Designs Similar to Their Clothes

The entire country is currently enjoying the festive period with great zeal and enthusiasm. Amidst this, a unique rangoli competition caught the attention of industrialist Harsh Goenka. The businessman was so impressed that he ended up sharing a glimpse of the competition via Twitter on Thursday, September 29. Rangoli is an intangible heritage of India and in Hindu tradition, a clean house entrance accentuated with rangoli attracts the dwelling of good karma. Notably, rangoli is made from cereal powder and limestones which repels and prevents insects from entering the house.

Now, the latest rangoli video shared by Harsh Goenka has left netizens utterly rejoiced. In the clip, a bunch of ladies can be seen flaunting their creative rangoli designs which were inspired by the patterns of their dupattas and sarees. The uncanny resemblance between their creative and sartorial pick left many impressed. The chairperson of the RPG group, while sharing the video online, wrote, “Unique rangoli competition…amazing to see the crafts of our people.” Watch the viral video below:

Unique rangoli competition…amazing to see the crafts of our people! pic.twitter.com/6dgSU6J42L — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 29, 2022

As soon as the clip surfaced online, a barrage of netizens appreciated the participants’ inspiring art and extraordinary creativity. A user claimed that the judge of the competition must have had a hard time picking the winner of the competition. “Astounded the competitors are so unique that the judge will have a difficult time thinking of the winner,” wrote the user.

Astounded the competeters r so unique dat d judge will have a difficult time thinking 🤔 the winner — Nelam (@Nelam16071302) September 30, 2022

Another added, “Very nice theme! Creativity knows no bounds.”

Very nice theme! Creativity knows no bounds 👏👏 — SAMRITA®💐 (@4SMSamrita) September 30, 2022

One more commented, “Super talented bunch of ladies. Each Rangoli is mind-blowing.”

Super talented bunch of ladies 👏👏👏. Each Rangoli is mind-blowing 👌. — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) September 29, 2022

The viral clip has amassed over 47 thousand views and about a thousand likes within 2 days. One of the Twitter users claimed that the competition was organized by the people of Agarwal samaj at Vidisha to commemorate the occasion of Agrasen Jayanti. It is important to note that the details of the competition, when and where it was held were not revealed by Harsh Goenka.

