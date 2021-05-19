'Bill Gates Divorced': Harsh Goenka Slammed for Saying Wives Find Alimony 'More Appealing'

The divorce between Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda have gained widespread traction everywhere around the world with almost everyone, especially the internet population speculating what could have possibly gone wrong between the two. And while public opinions and interpretations of the duo’s relationship have been casually thrown around ever since the news broke, there have been a certain section of internet users that have been called out for making sexist jokes at the expense of the former Mrs Gates. And one of them has been industrialist Harsh Goenka as well, who was recently slammed by Twitter for sharing a sexist joke on the Gates’ situation.

The industrialist faced netizens’ ire when he shared a tweet involving a joke on the respective divorces of billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, following which he later deleted the controversial tweet.

The now deleted tweet said, “Bill Gates divorced. Jeff Bezos divorced. Moral: Don’t earn so much money that the wife finds divorce alimony more appealing than the husband. Keep spending money on yourself."

Twitter users were quick to express their displeasure at the industrialist’s tweet. Many slammed him for such regressive thoughts and although many deciphered the tweet might be another random forwarded WhatsApp jokes, netizens nevertheless felt that Goenka did a bad job by posting it.

That’s really in a bad taste. There’s no gyaan in it, neither it’s funny.— simran ✨ (@simranxsays) May 17, 2021

I know it's a joke but an unfair one. It assumes women whose spouses get rich have their eyes more on alimony.— Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) May 17, 2021

You are so sexist. Women are not gold diggers. Those men are not being divorced *for money*— Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) May 17, 2021

Imagine being a blue tick verified industrialist in India and making these sexist jokes. On Twitter. In 2021. This would be seen as a major sm policy violation in my organisation. Definitely worthy of a dressing down— Purrkaj Caturvedi blog 🙀 🏳️‍🌈 (@citizenbolario) May 17, 2021

Also, after news of the divorce broke, different allegations of affairs and Gates’ private life have come to light. The Microsoft Corp board had also investigated the billionaire’s prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, coming to the tweet, a Twitter user gave Goenka a piece of advice which he seemed to have taken in good stride. “Take my advice…. delete this tweet," said the user.

Bezos, the billionaire Amazon founder and his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott announced their split in 2019.

