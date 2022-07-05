Harsh Goenka Thinks He Could Be Eknath Shinde's Doppelganger and Twitter Agrees

Harsh Goenka thinks he and new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could pass for each other and Twitter seemed to agree. The industrialist shared black and white side-by-side photos of the two of them on the microblogging platform and quipped, “To those who come to meet me, sorry for any convenience. I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra!” Many Twitter users made their jokes on the resemblance and some even went as far as to suggest that the two may somehow have been connected in a past life.

“We See-At where you are going but we hope that hopefully your z+ security has their own z+ security with Ceat tyres for the cars and escort vehicles!” A Twitter user quipped, and Goenka replied with a folded hands emoji. Naturally, some “Kumbh ka mela” references were also made at the expense of the two. Goenka seemed to be playing along with the jokes.

To those who come to meet me, sorry for any convenience. I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra! 😜 pic.twitter.com/zXb9HynS6W — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2022

Sir, kabhi aap Kumbh ke mele me gye the bachpan me? https://t.co/0yd9KHdNA8 — Vivaan (@vivaantastic) July 4, 2022

Totally enjoying the humour of @hvgoenka after he found his lookalike in #Eknath_Shinde 😂😂 https://t.co/i9VpIPvHdX — Subhangi Singh (@subhangi_singh) July 4, 2022

Congratulations Sir ! Waiting for my name to be featured in your cabinet.. 👏😁 https://t.co/2YLrYCbkjc — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) July 3, 2022

Thanks 😀 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 4, 2022

I'm wondering if both of you actually meet someday for Work or for some initiative That would be Astonishing !!

Eknath Goenka + Harsh Shinde would be the title of your Photo.😉 — Jaishree Misra (@top_gun55) July 3, 2022

Harsh Goenka is known for sharing amusing tidbits on his Twitter. Recently, he shared the snap of a resignation letter written by someone named Rajesh. In the resignation letter, Rajesh wrote “Dear sir, I resign, maza nahin aa raha (I am not having fun)!” Goenka captioned it: “This letter is short but its meaning is very deep. This is a serious problem that we all have to solve.”

