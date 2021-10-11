Harsh Goenka Thinks This Cuban Tree-top Hotel is a 'Haven of Peace'

Businessman Harsh Goenka often shares unique ideas, viral videos, and hilarious memes to keep his Twitter family updated and entertained. Once again, on Sunday, the business tycoon posted pictures of a one-of-a-kind hotel complex, which is located in a Cuban forest. Calling it a “haven of peace and tranquility”, Goenka informed that the hotel complex is built on tree-tops and hangs exactly like bird nests. It is also learned that there are a couple of rooms in the complex which are connected to the dining and lounging area by means of wooden suspension bridges.

Designed by Architect Veliz Arquitecto, the complex is a perfect go-to place for individuals who want to connect with nature.

Goenka took to Twitter and wrote, “Amazing hotel complex in Cuba located on the trees of a forest. Looks like a haven of peace and tranquility! Architect: Veliz Arquitecto.”

Amazing hotel complex in Cuba located on the trees of a forest where individual nests are connected by wooden suspension bridges. Looks like a haven of peace and tranquility! Architect: Veliz Arquitecto pic.twitter.com/s5lBDJYWaL— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 10, 2021

Netizens were impressed with the location and beauty of the hotel complex, but some of them wondered where the washroom is. One of the users wrote, “All this is fine but where is the washroom?” He also pointed out that the Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve also has a tree house.

All this is fine but where is the washroom? 😂 By the way Bandhawgarh Tiger reserve also has tree house. Read it somewhere.— rashmi hajela (@RashmiHajela) October 10, 2021

Lovely 👌Seems like a nice idea for Machan to implement — Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) October 10, 2021

Sir,I hope you will give us .tea party in such amazing hotel.🌝🌝— kishorkumar Darji (@kishordarji1751) October 11, 2021

Good news for nature lovers. Amazing work 👏👏— pushpalatha (@pushpal97547367) October 10, 2021

Innovation at its Ultimate… May be risky due to heavy winds— Inspiring the world with your Thoughts (@IamBalashan1980) October 10, 2021

A few believed that the pictures were too good to be true. “This looks like a 3d software generated version. Not real photographs,” a user wrote.

This looks like a 3d software generated version. Not real photographs.— Joy (@joyasian) October 10, 2021

I thought you would know better to differentiate a 3D rendering from real-life….. Then again I should know better too— Harshvardan (@harshvardan) October 11, 2021

Earlier, Goenka had shared clicks of the ‘Little Island’ which is a new, free public park pier within the larger Hudson River Park. The park was opened to the public in May, earlier this year.

Little Island, a new free public park pier opened to the public in New York recently, which will host cultural and educational programmes, largely free of cost. Great concept! Every city deserves a park like this! pic.twitter.com/aWfbqBbrLf— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 6, 2021

It provides the people of New York City and visitors from around the world, a unique green space that cannot be found in any other part of the city. From the snaps, the new park appears to be floating on pilings above the Hudson River. Little Island's flowers and trees rest on 132 concrete pots which are named, tulip pots.

