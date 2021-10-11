CHANGE LANGUAGE
Harsh Goenka Thinks This Cuban Tree-top Hotel is a 'Haven of Peace'
Harsh Goenka Thinks This Cuban Tree-top Hotel is a 'Haven of Peace'

Goenka informed that the hotel complex is built on tree-tops and hangs exactly like bird nests. (Credits: Twitter/@hvgoenka)

Designed by Architect Veliz Arquitecto, the complex is a perfect go-to place for individuals who want to connect with nature.

Businessman Harsh Goenka often shares unique ideas, viral videos, and hilarious memes to keep his Twitter family updated and entertained. Once again, on Sunday, the business tycoon posted pictures of a one-of-a-kind hotel complex, which is located in a Cuban forest. Calling it a “haven of peace and tranquility”, Goenka informed that the hotel complex is built on tree-tops and hangs exactly like bird nests. It is also learned that there are a couple of rooms in the complex which are connected to the dining and lounging area by means of wooden suspension bridges.

Designed by Architect Veliz Arquitecto, the complex is a perfect go-to place for individuals who want to connect with nature.

Goenka took to Twitter and wrote, “Amazing hotel complex in Cuba located on the trees of a forest. Looks like a haven of peace and tranquility! Architect: Veliz Arquitecto.”

Netizens were impressed with the location and beauty of the hotel complex, but some of them wondered where the washroom is. One of the users wrote, “All this is fine but where is the washroom?” He also pointed out that the Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve also has a tree house.

A few believed that the pictures were too good to be true. “This looks like a 3d software generated version. Not real photographs,” a user wrote.

Earlier, Goenka had shared clicks of the ‘Little Island’ which is a new, free public park pier within the larger Hudson River Park. The park was opened to the public in May, earlier this year.

It provides the people of New York City and visitors from around the world, a unique green space that cannot be found in any other part of the city. From the snaps, the new park appears to be floating on pilings above the Hudson River. Little Island's flowers and trees rest on 132 concrete pots which are named, tulip pots.

first published:October 11, 2021, 13:03 IST