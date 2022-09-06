Harsh Goenka Tweets About 5-Star Food Served In UP Jail, Called Out For 'Spreading Fake News'

A UP jail’s authorities are giving a Michelin experience to its inmates. Days ago, the district jail in Fatehgarh bagged headlines, when their food – which is served to over 1,100 inmates – received a five-star rating from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Though the tasty makeover given to the food in Fatehgarh jail has received mixed reviews, industrialist Harsh Goenka has spoken in favour. Sharing glimpses of the delicious meals – one served in a banana leaf, while the other two in a big thali – the business tycoon stated that “finally, someone recognizes that prisoners are also human beings.”

In his tweet, Harsh Goenka wrote, “If you like this food, you will have to work very hard for it. It’s available in Fatehgarh jail to the inmates. Finally, someone recognizes that prisoners are also human beings.”

One of the Twitter users was quick to point out that only in India, do the jail inmates get good food, while the police personnel get “disgusting food.” This remark has come in the context of the viral video of a police officer, stationed in the Firozabad district of UP. Identified as Manoj Kumar, the cop was seen crying over the poor quality of food served to them.

It happens only in India that Jail inmates get such good food and Police personnel get the most disgusting food. https://t.co/CtpNv8eukf — Dr. Ketan Gandhi (@DrKetan) September 5, 2022

Some users appreciated the “wonderful gesture” of the Fatehgarh Jail authorities.

Its a wonderful gesture by Fatehgarh jail authorities. Highly appreciated. — Pankaj Kumar Saraogi (@Pkkumar1971) September 5, 2022

A section of the Twitteratis dismissed the news altogether, terming it “fake.” They criticised Goenka for spreading false news and further urged him to delete the tweet right away.

I just don’t believe this is true! Absolutely not… Someone who send it to you is gaining social media traction misleading others. Indian jails are mostly run on sub human conditions barring a few meant for stars and political class.This food maybe for such a politician in jail. — SHANKAR CHATTERJEE (@shankc0402) September 5, 2022

silver plated thali? porcelain crockery? banana leaf in fatehgarh? someone fooled you?! — mj 🇮🇳 (@monalchirps) September 5, 2022

Holding a responsible position, Why do u have to spread fake news to get people attention? Kindly cross check or at least double check with other sources before posting. While some of ur tweets r likeable, some r far from that — Vikash R (@vikashr01) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the FSSAI certificate given to Fatehgarh jail reads, “District Jail Fatehgarh, Farrukhabad is certified as Eat Right CAMPUS as per guidelines established by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.” It is also accompanied by a 5 stars rating. The validity of the FSSAI certificate is until August 18, 2024.

