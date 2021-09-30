Harsh Goenka Tweets Hilarious Video Of Child’s 'Past Life Connection' With School

He may be a very successful industrialist in real life, but Harsh Goenka on social media is famous for his engaging posts. The industrialist often leaves netizens chuckling with his funny content. The latest addition to this streak is a video of a child’s ‘past life connection’ with his school. No, there’s no incarnation angle involved here, but the sketch video does feature the theme song of the popular Bollywood film ‘Karan Arjun’ based on the concept of incarnation. The sketch video shows a child being dropped at his school after over a year of online classes. Away from the school building for months during the COVID-19 lockdown, the child has almost forgotten his school building and asks his father why he feels a past life connection with the building.

What happens next? Watch it yourself.

Since being tweeted yesterday, the clip has received over 34 thousand views along with nearly two thousand likes on the microblogging site. Tickling the funny bone of the Twitterati, the video left many amused. “Can’t stop laughing,” wrote a user in his reaction.

Another one sympathized with the little boy’s inability to identify his school and suggested the prolonged lockdowns indeed felt like a lifetime. However, he was not very pleased with the idea of slapping (even the fake clap) the boy in the sketch.

kid is right, its like a lifetime for those who survived , jokes apart slapping a child should have a notification like for smoking during shoot or recording….janhit me jari @writerraj— Eddie (@ashishddeshpand) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, some users suggested that this same thing will happen to corporate employees when they finally return to offices after working from home.

Check some other reactions here:

Certainly going to happen with corporate employees …. https://t.co/0GP47gzKHV— Manu Chauhan (@manu92294987) September 29, 2021

head a same feeling when I passed through my office recently 🤣 https://t.co/mQ34LnpOIT— MAHESH MENNDIRATTA (@MAHESHMENDIRAT3) September 29, 2021

Earlier, Goenka had shared a video of a “Bengaluru-based man" who was looking for a suitable bride for him. In the video, the man who introduced himself as Iisan Gopi, said that he was looking for a partner and is not choosy about colour, height, or weight as long as the wife is “hot, good looking and will love him".

Goenka shared the clip along with a cheeky caption the read, “He’s looking for a suitable bride. Please apply!”

He’s looking for a suitable bride. Please apply! pic.twitter.com/YDUaALEOum— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 28, 2021

This video so far has receiver over 60 thousand views on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.