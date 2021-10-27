'If You Could Have Dinner With Anyone': Harsh Goenka's Tweet is Viral for All Right Answers

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known among the social media crowd for his witty and interesting tweets as much as for his business acumen in the real world. The RPG Group chairman is constantly tweeting about interesting tidbits, hilarious incidents or videos and sometimes even personal anecdotes with his followers who then react to it which have also gotten a response back from Mr Goenka himself! In his latest tweet, the RPG Group boss asked an interesting question to his Twitter followers- ‘If you could have dinner with anyone you desire, who is that person?’

If you could have dinner with anyone you desire, who is that person?— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 26, 2021

And needless to say, Twitter being twitter, had some of the most hilarious yet mostly relatable responses to it.

One person chose Anna Hazare and also gave the reason!

Anna Hazare. So that I don’t have to worry about anyone else eating my food.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 26, 2021

This was a hilarious one !

Frida Kahlo, so that I can call her by name & request her to eat at the same time— Pundulkar (@pushkal16) October 26, 2021

This spiralled down fast!

Anyone who would pay my bill 🙃 https://t.co/R6aAe2HZ7R— Palgun Karthik (@i_thiccgun) October 26, 2021

Elon Musk featured on someone’s list too.

If they are picking up for the dinner @elonmusk at Mars— Chitrak Shah (@ChitrakShivalik) October 26, 2021

Many also wished to have dinner with the man himself who sought answers, Harsh Goenka.

Sir, u!— Ashish Vaid (@AshishVaid_9) October 26, 2021

Well Sir I look upon you an legandary figure.A champion veteran https://t.co/xtM1pn83PB definitely you!— Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) October 26, 2021

@imVkohli fan of him and also he eat healthy foods only 😂I cn eat evry junk food 😎 infront of him— Counter Attack (@Counterattac01) October 26, 2021

One Twitter user wanted Mr Goenka to have dinner with MS Dhoni, to which the RPG Group boss had an answer to- “He has come home for dinner."

I want you and Dhoni to have dinner together 🌚— ꪜ (@thefanatic007) October 26, 2021

Cricket lovers will remember Mr Goenka had famously tweeted about Dhoni ahead of IPL in 2017 when Rising Pune Supergiant had then replaced the former India skipper as captain of the IPL team and made Australian Steven Smith the captain. A tweet from Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka had made Dhoni fans react angrily and Goenka was forced to retract his statement too. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi too had later posted a cryptic tweet seemingly aimed at RPG Group boss over his tweet.

But well, the duo seems to have let bygones be bygones as Mr Goenka said, MS has even come to his house for dinner.

